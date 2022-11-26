In New Zealand, the 2022 season of The Block ended in heartache for many of the teams and the smallest winning profit in the show’s 10-year history.

The winnings are the most ever handed out in the Australian show's 19-year history, and made up for the fact that, like in New Zealand, many of houses failed to find a buyer at auction.

Block Australia contestants Omar and Oz scooped A$1,686,666.66 (NZ$1,822,448.36) in prize money when their five-bedroom house in Gisborne, Victoria, sold under the hammer for A$5,666,666.66 - A$1,586,666.66 over the reserve of A$4.08 million, Domain reported .

In Australia, the winners of The Block 2022 walked away with a record-breaking prize earlier this month, but in New Zealand some of the homes that have featured on the reality TV show are failing to find buyers.

But the challenges in the overall housing market are having an impact on other Block homes.

This week, the onsite auction of one of The Block NZ 2019 apartments ended without cheer after the property passed in with no bids

Barfoot & Thompson agents Erin Whiting and Neil Dayal now have the sub-penthouse apartment at 4/516 New North Road, in Auckland’s inner-city Kingsland, listed for sale with an asking price of $1.695m.

This is the first time three-bedroom apartment has been on the market since contestants Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi sold it at reserve, for $1.39m, in September 2019.



Ordish and Whatarangi received no money for their efforts, but at least did better than two other teams who walked away with nothing, when they picked up a Suzuki S-Cross Prestige vehicle for winning the People's Choice Award.

The apartment itself has dramatic high studs and views straight into Eden Park while the kitchen features a wide waterfall island with wine fridge and doublewide gas hob cooker.

But it's not the only Block NZ home on the market, though.

The winning Block NZ 2019 apartment also passed in auction and is now back on the market with an asking price of $1.695m.

And one of this year's Block NZ homes is back on the market after a post-auction deal fell through.

The house worked on by contestants Quinn and Ben Alexandre was last month reported to have sold for $39,000 below its reserve of $1.199 million after passing during the show's grand finale.

The result saw the couple walking away from their second stint on the reality TV with nothing - a heart-breaking turn of events since they only won $10,000 first time around.

The three-bedroom townhouse at 11 Ringi Lane, in Orewa, north of Auckland, is being sold by way of negotiation. Ray White agents Dylan and Zoe Turner declare in the listing ad that "dazzling light and luxe styling are waiting to impress at every turn".

"House 1 from The Block NZ 2022 has come back to market, fully furnished as seen on TV. Don't miss out this time round."