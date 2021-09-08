Kiwi property developer Chris Meehan treated himself to a one-of-a-kind beach house this year - but he won't be able to set foot in it for some time.



The CEO of the Winton property group snapped up a trophy home in Sydney's Palm Beach for A$18.7 million (NZ$19.4m), sight unseen.

Australian real estate site Domain.com.au reported that Meehan bought the seven-bedroom Spanish-style house from Australian brother and sister "jet setters" Francesco and Gayle Boglione.

Known locally as Gaelforce, the property is thought to be one of Sydney's best homes and features stunning views of the water, a swimming pool, jetty and slipway.