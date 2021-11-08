The five-bedroom home has been listed with Ray White agents Derek von Sturmer and Jo de Beer and is being sold by way of auction on November 25 .

Now 85, Minturn and his wife are selling up to move into an apartment in nearby Selwyn village.

Peter Minturn has provided jewellery for a host of royals and celebrities and his home on Smale Street, Point Chevalier, is filled with photos of his famous clients.

A Kiwi jeweller whose work has adorned the Queen and Elton John is selling his Auckland bungalow and workshop .

Minturn was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009, earned a prestigious Design Mark from the New Zealand Society of Industrial Designers and created a goldsmithing school to pass on the craft, run by his son Chris Minturn until it was sold five years ago.

In the 1970s, he was commissioned by the then Maori Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu to design a piece for Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne when they were touring New Zealand.

“They were beautiful, beautiful pieces, using greenstone, gold, silver and traditional wood carving,” son Andrew Minturn said. “We’ve seen photos of them wearing the pieces since the tour.





Jeweller Peter Minturn and family bought the house in 1975, renovating and updating it over the years. Photo / Supplied

“When Elton John and Michael Caine each travelled here, they were introduced through their agents to Dad to make one-off pieces for them with a New Zealand theme.

“He also made something for Sir Paul Reeves, the Governor General, and one commission was for an Australian order of nuns. We've got the photo of the Abbess wearing the brooch when she met the Pope.”

He added: “Mum and Dad arrived here in 1960 as ten-pound Poms emigrating from Britain.

“Dad had trained in goldsmithing at Hatton Garden in London, the crème de la crème in the jewellery world. Mum was a dress designer and they met at London Art School. They came from the same village in London, and were both artistic and very hard workers.”





Maori Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu welcomes Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1974. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library

The Minturns bought the bungalow in Point Chevalier in 1975, renovating and expanding the property as their three boys grew up and to accommodate June’s mother who lived with them until she died two years ago aged 103.

Renovations were helped by Peter’s brother Michael, a stone mason, who is recognised for his work at Sydney’s Botanical Gardens. He constructed the barbecue and living room fireplace feature wall.

Minturn had studios first in Queen Street, then Remuera and Parnell, but also worked from his workshop in the house, still lined with photos of famous clients.





The house features work by Peter's brother, stonemason Michael Minturn. Photo / Supplied

Andrew says that the Point Chevalier of his youth was definitely a working class suburb, with kids on bikes making the most of their proximity to the beaches, parks, zoo and Western Spring for fishing and adventures.

“Dad was a passionate about speedway and motoring - it was all so close. We kids went to what was then called Seddon High [now Western Springs]. The big highlight was some time in the late 1970s when workmen dug up an elephant skeleton in the school yard.”





Minturn's home workshop features photos of his many famous clients. Photo / Supplied

The Minturns renovated the house in the style of the times, updating the kitchen about 20 years ago and adding a huge deck to the sunny front of the house. Andrew said the “significant” lawns – a generous 718sqm – were the scene of great cricket games.

“Things have changed a bit in the 45 years since we last bought a house, but Point Chev is still a great place to grow up,” Andrew said.

Von Sturmer said the property was a “bespoke jewel”, with the generous 234sqm home having extra bathrooms, multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces and an abundant vegetable garden with fruit trees.

“It’s been beautifully maintained and updated over the years, but then there is ample opportunity to transform this into contemporary dream home without compromising on its delightful character,” he said.