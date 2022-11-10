Stuff.co.nz reported earlier this week that Connors said the move by the Inland Revenue, first reported in June, had been a surprise.

Photos of Connors can also be seen in the listing photos on OneRoof.co.nz. The sale comes as two of Connors’ companies have been put into liquidation.

Connors announced the listing of her stylish pad on Facebook earlier this month, writing: "Another of my properties ready for sale. I love adding value and flexing my creative muscles at the same time?"

“Both businesses have equity and access to capital to pay off any outstanding debts,” Stuff reported her as saying.

“Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design are just two of the 2000 companies being put into liquidation every year since Covid.”



Propellor Property Services is a firm that provides advice on property investing while Metropolis Design provides home-staging and interior design services.





Nikki Connors is New Zealand's self-titled queen of property. Two of her companies have been put into liquidation. Photo / Supplied

The two-bedroom apartment in the stylish Satori apartment block on Grace Street, overlooking the bush reserve of Kakakorowha Reserve and Hobson Bay, was listed at the end of October.

OneRoof records show a title transfer for the apartment in November 2020 for $1.995m, and a current CV of $2.15m.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Sharene Temple, who is marketing the property with Corbin Howard, was not able to comment on the sale and referred questions to Connors. At the time of publication Connors had not responded to requests for an interview.

According to the listing, the 116sqm apartment has been refurbished to a high standard.

“The spectacular interior was specifically designed after the 'off the plans' were completed giving it a superb luxury feel and a definite boutique finish,” the listing ad says.

Connors highlighted the sale of the apartment in two posts on Facebook on November 2. In one post, she referred to the apartment as “another of my special projects” and that she loved “increasing the value of the properties I purchase”.





A picture of Connors can be seen on the hallway table in one of the listing photos for the property. Photo / Supplied

The fit-out includes parquet herringbone timber flooring, and dramatic black steel and glass walls that partition off the principal bedroom and an office beside the entry, extending light and views through the flat.

The kitchen includes a waterfall stone island and premium appliances, while the bathrooms include what the agents bill a “honeymoon” shower and a freestanding bath tub. The floor plan offers both a glassed sunroom or winter garden with stylish black and white tiled floor, and an expansive 31sqm deck with views across to the water.

The pet-friendly Satori complex has a shared lounge, kitchen and deck for residents, completing a home package the agents describe as “dizzying heights of desirability.”