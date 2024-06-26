However, a notice on the agency’s website said the property had been withdrawn from sale.

The two-bedroom apartment in Auckland’s upmarket Ōrākei was listed for sale with Barfoot & Thompson at the start of the month and was due to be auctioned at 2pm in the agency’s city headquarters.

The mortgagee auction of a multi-million-dollar home owned by self-titled queen of property Nikki Connors was cancelled this afternoon, just minutes before it was due to start.

Connors had taken issue with the mortgagee, one of the major banks, over the sale. She told OneRoof earlier this month that she had signed a sale and purchase agreement with a buyer for $2.25 million, but the bank had refused to cancel the mortgagee auction.

Connors told OneRoof she still lived at the property and that it had gone to mortgagee sale because of issues with another trustee. Documents showed that at the start of the month, Connors was named as the property’s owner along with a trustee company.



“It’s been a really, really difficult time. The property has been sold, it’s been sold to a well-known company and this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for the last year. I finally got that sorted and I can move on now, which is a huge relief to me,” Connors told OneRoof at the start of June.

She said the property had been listed as a mortgagee sale because she couldn’t do anything until the other trustee on the title was removed. “It’s just because I couldn’t do anything until the trustee was removed. I’m now the sole trustee and I’m going ahead and doing what I was wanting to do 12 months ago,” she said.

“Here’s the thing, when we told the [bank] this and we sent them all of the documentation, they refused to halt the advertising.

“I sent the info to the [bank] two weeks ago to say this is what is now happening and now I can make decisions on behalf of the trust and we have this purchaser and they know who the purchaser is and their ability to purchase the property. And they still refused and it’s been sold at valuation, which is $2.25m. Why would they want to impact on that?”





Nikki Connors is New Zealand's self-titled queen of property. Photo / Supplied





A picture of Connors can be seen on the hallway table in one of the 2022 listing photos for the property. Photo / Supplied

The mortgagee told OneRoof at the start of the month it was unable to comment on the sale. “Without a customer giving us permission to talk about their relationship, we are simply unable to discuss anything relating to our relationship with the customer.”

BusinessDesk reported last month that Connors was facing an asset-freezing order, after she gave up her bid for name suppression.



Connors’ property had been listed for sale with several agencies since 2022 and was last with Harcourts agent Julie Davies. Under Davies, the apartment was advertised as going to auction on December 13, 2023. On December 14, the property was listed with a fixed price of $2.2m and then $2.3m.

The listing with Davies was withdrawn at the start of May.

OneRoof records show a title transfer in November 2020 for $1.995m, and a 2021 CV of $2.15m.



Connors describes herself as an author, mentor, property guru, media personality, and financial adviser.

Her Facebook page is titled “Nikki Connors Property Queen”. She says for 15 years her company, Propellor Property Investments, has helped many Kiwis become millionaires.

Propellor largely sells new build residential properties to investors, after providing them with financial and investment advice. Connors offers free workshops to potential investors and has several upcoming events planned.

