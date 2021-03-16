Families determined to secure a home in Auckland’s prized double grammar zone drove up the price of a renovated bungalow at a competitive auction this week.
The four-bedroom home at 9 Platina Street, in Remuera, sold for $4.6 million – more than $600,000 above the reserve and $1.4 million above the 2017 CV.
The listing agent for the property, Bayleys’ Lorraine Young, said the sale price had stunned the vendor.
The house had only been on the market for 12 days, and had attracted a pre-auction offer of $3.95 million.
Four buyers took part in the auction, with a local family making the winning bid. Losing out was the buyer who made the pre-auction offer.
The property also attracted the attention of developers, with 314sqm home sitting on a flat 877sqm freehold section zoned for mixed housing suburban density.
Young said: “There was a developer looking at it but a family prevailed and I am very pleased with that.”
The house was remodelled by architect Ron Sang and heritage designer Stephen Cashmore. Photo / Supplied
Young said she had a number of families waiting for properties like 9 Platina Street, some of whom had already sold.
“Families who missed out were also bidding on properties in Greenlane and Mount Eden because there’s a real shortage of great quality family homes of this scale on flat sites,” she said.
“There’s not a lot of houses that come for sale on the street, which I think was a part of the appeal,” she said.
The 1920s build house had been extensively remodelled by noted architect Ron Sang and heritage designer Stephen Cashmore.
