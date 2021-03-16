The listing agent for the property, Bayleys’ Lorraine Young, said the sale price had stunned the vendor.

The four-bedroom home at 9 Platina Street, in Remuera, sold for $4.6 million – more than $600,000 above the reserve and $1.4 million above the 2017 CV.

Families determined to secure a home in Auckland’s prized double grammar zone drove up the price of a renovated bungalow at a competitive auction this week.

The house had only been on the market for 12 days, and had attracted a pre-auction offer of $3.95 million.

Four buyers took part in the auction, with a local family making the winning bid. Losing out was the buyer who made the pre-auction offer.

The property also attracted the attention of developers, with 314sqm home sitting on a flat 877sqm freehold section zoned for mixed housing suburban density.

Young said: “There was a developer looking at it but a family prevailed and I am very pleased with that.”





The house was remodelled by architect Ron Sang and heritage designer Stephen Cashmore. Photo / Supplied

Young said she had a number of families waiting for properties like 9 Platina Street, some of whom had already sold.

“Families who missed out were also bidding on properties in Greenlane and Mount Eden because there’s a real shortage of great quality family homes of this scale on flat sites,” she said.

“There’s not a lot of houses that come for sale on the street, which I think was a part of the appeal,” she said.

The 1920s build house had been extensively remodelled by noted architect Ron Sang and heritage designer Stephen Cashmore.



