The Remuera property, which has a 2017 CV of $2.025m and is now back on the market , had been compared to Sang’s other celebrated work, the award-winning Brake House in West Auckland. Agents had expected it to sell for more than $4m, but a vendor's bid of $3.9m failed to find takers.

The three-bedroom Auckland house, designed by Ron Sang, who died last month aged 82, passed in auction at $3.9m.

A house created by one of New Zealand's best known architects failed to a find buyer today, but some of his favourite art works sold for a total of just over $300,000.

The house was jointly marketed by fine art auction house Webb's and real estate agents Andrew and Ollie Wall.



Interest in the house had been high, with more than 200 people turning up at the first open home, but one of the attendees at the auction today said the street was not Remuera's finest and would have put some buyers off.



Andrew Wall told OneRoof before the auction: “This is not a house, it’s art – and Ron Sang is the absolute master."







The house in Remuera, Auckland, has glass boxes suspended into the trees. Photo / Supplied





Architect Ron Sang, who died in June, was a keen collector of art. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sang built the house for his family in 1973, and it features his signature glass boxes cantilevered into the trees – a move he’d made famous in the iconic Brake House in West Auckland. Landscape architect Ted Smythe, a frequent Sang collaborator, helped create the Japanese-style gardens around the mosaic swimming pool.





The glass boxes were added to the house in 1985. Photo / Supplied

Sang was noted for his love of Kiwi art, and he showcased his extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and pottery in the houses he designed.

Ten works by some of Sang’s favourite artists, which were on display in the Hapua Street house in the lead up to the auction, were also on offer at the same auction. Eight of the ten pieces up for grabs were sold to collectors for a total of $311,000. The top price was $87,500 for a work by Don Binney.

Auctioneer Charles Ninow, head of art for Webb's, told OneRoof earlier this month: “This is a major cultural event, a milestone and a model for how high-end art and houses should be sold."

The owners were big fans of Sang. and had bought the house in 2015, for just over $1.8m, just three days after seeing it.





The owners meticulously retained Sang's design. Photo / Supplied

The house had been neglected and had a “laundry list” of urgent repair work.

The couple rewired the house, installed smart technology throughout and restored the house’s original colour scheme. They even got in contact with Sang and his wife Margaret and combed libraries for original plans.

Sang's son, Darryl who is also an architect, engineered new steel beams to revive the cantilevered glass living areas.







A pool and downstairs rumpus room were added in Sang's 1985 renovations. Photo / Supplied

They said their biggest reward was a thank you from Sang before he died. The architect, who wrote them a personal message on one of his art books, told them: “You’ve done an amazing job.”

“It was a seal of approval. It makes me feel we did house justice.”

Other Sang houses in Remuera have sold for big numbers. A house on Arney Road restored by art collectors John and Rose Dunn sold for $8.1m in 2007, while another owned by yachting legend Chris Dickson sold for $3.445m in 2010.





Sang's award-winning house in Titirangi for photographer Brian Brake sold for $4.5m. Photo / Supplied



