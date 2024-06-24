Daughter Carolyn told OneRoof the property had hosted more than 1000 people annually. “People would put marquees up and dress the grounds. Whoever wanted it, just paid a koha towards power and water, and that was it,” she said.

Owners Gordon and Nola Maskell designed the property, known as Cornerstone, to be a home for celebrations. Over the past 40 years, they have provided joy to countless couples who couldn’t have otherwise afforded a beautiful wedding venue. They’ve also hosted, free of charge, baptisms, anniversaries and birthdays.

Pitched by Bayleys agents Ailsa McArthur and Angeline Wong as a “hidden waterfront sanctuary” and “life’s ultimate escape”, 93-95 Totara Road, in Whenuapai , is a five-bedroom retreat on 1.3 hectares.

A West Auckland home that’s hosted countless weddings free of charge has hit the market for sale with an asking price of $5.8 million.

The Maskells also made their house and grounds available to their church community. “It was used as a retreat for people,” said Carolyn. “The people attending always supplied food. Dad and mum supplied the tables and chairs.”



Carolyn said her father had passed away and her stepmother, now 90, had moved out.

She said her parents had been deeply involved in the church, first at Te Atatū Bible Chapel and then Massey Community Church. “They felt people were more important than belongings. They shared everything with friends and people who might have been less fortunate. They loved that part of it. Dad was very social and loved talking to people.”





Inside the home, which was built by its builder-owner more than 30 years ago. Photo / Supplied

Carolyn said the water was an important part of the property’s appeal. She remembered one wedding where the bride and groom were whisked away after the ceremony on a boat. “They were friends, and they had a boat come in at high tide to take them away for their honeymoon. It was lovely.”

Gordon and Nola’s story began in the 1980s. Gordon was a builder and Nola owned a timber mill. They had both lost their partners and had met through mutual friends.

Carolyn told OneRoof her father had bought the land at Whenuapai for a low price and built the home himself, using timber from Nola’s mill.

“They had 39 years together before dad passed away,” Carolyn said.

She would love the new owners to build on her father and stepmother’s legacy of generosity. “I’d love for it to be shared. That’s what mum and dad would want.”





The property's water views are a huge drawcard. Photo / Supplied

She is, however, realistic: “We’ve had a few people come and say, ‘Oh, we’ll just knock it down and build’.”

The Bayleys listing for the property pays homage to the Maskells’ work. “This enchanting property offers more than just a home; it’s your haven, a glimpse of paradise with boundless water views,” the listing said.

“This isn’t just an investment; it’s an emotional journey.”

- 93-95 Totara Road, in Whenuapai, Auckland, has an asking price of $5.8m





