"Homes renovated to a high standard in Parnell are highly prized," he said.

Bayleys agent Gary Wallace, who marketed the property with wife Vicki and son Andrew, said there was strong interest in the property, with four bidders present in the auction room and another two on the phone.

Bidding on the renovated four-bedroom home on Glanville Terrace, in Parnell, Auckland, started at $3.8m - almost $800,000 above the 2017 CV - and had surged after going on the market at $5.1m.

A Spanish-style house bought 18 years ago for just over $1 million sold at auction last week for $5.5m.

The vendors had completed an extensive upgrade of the character home, engaging an architect, Mike Roulston, to extend and redefine the layout.

“We lived in the house for six months, under wrap during the renovation,” one of the owners told OneRoof before the house went to auction.

The double grammar zone house is a standout in Parnell. The entrance courtyard is laid with terracotta bricks and Andalusian tiles and the house has a classically Spanish Colonial stucco exterior.

Inside, the home’s central point is a expansive lounge and modern kitchen with a sizeable Carrara marble island beneath large skylights. The master bedroom incorporates a walk-in wardrobe following through to the ensuite - in keeping with the other bathrooms’ brass accents and character Artedomus tiles.





The Parnell home was extensively renovated and upgraded. Photo / Supplied

Another grand double grammar zone home, on Platina Street in neighbouring Remuera, fetched $4.45m at the same auction.

The six-bedroom Californian-style bungalow, listed with agent Lorraine Young, sold for more than $2m above its 2017 CV after bidding in the room kicked off at $3.8m.

The vendors, who paid just over $1.3m for the house in 2005, told OneRoof before the auction that the outdoor living space was a major drawcard.







A six-bedroom house on Platina Street in remuera fetched $4.45m at the same Bayleys auction last week. Photo / Supplied

The house sits on 846sqm section - rare for Remuera - and boasts a pool, an extensive garden and a deck space with louvres.

"The section is spacious and really private - you literally can't see another neighbour - and we overlook a reserve full of native trees which is basically an extension of our backyard. You truly wouldn't believe that we live in the heart of Auckland," said one of the vendors.



