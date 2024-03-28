The man said he did not want to live in an apartment in the city and had to come and have a look.

“I had one gentleman who was a retired fisherman, I think, and he was looking at it from a perspective of, ‘hey, I’m on my own now, I miss the sea, I’d love to live by the sea’.”

Tommy’s agent David Vaughan, who marketed the folly on The Esplanade, in Island Bay, told OneRoof enquiries came from near and far – and some even came by sea, with big “for sale” signs raised high so passing boats could see.

A local family has snapped up an iconic Wellington “lighthouse”, overcoming strong interest from expat Kiwis around the world.

Vaughan said a spread of New Zealanders living abroad made inquiries about the property, which had been used as a bed and breakfast and had so many bookings it was hard to fit in would-be buyers to view.



“I had enquiry from Asia, I had one from South Africa, but the majority obviously were Kiwis who were living overseas and were probably looking at coming back home again.”

Some were looking at it as a long-term investment with others looking at living in it.

The eventual buyers, however, were a local family who plan to keep it as a B&B in the short-term while working through some long-term development of the site.





The view from the Island Bay lighthouse. The property is a popular bed and breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Neither the buyers or seller wanted to reveal the price but the property was advertised with an RV of $940,000.

While the lighthouse looked like a lighthouse, it had never operated as one, said Vaughan.

“It was built by the current owner as a retreat for his partner, so she could go there and get inspiration. My understanding is she was an artist and they’ve really enjoyed having it as a business.”

The property performed extremely well as accommodation and was popular with everyone from honeymooners to people wanting a couple of days away by the sea, he said.

“It’s chocka – it’s really popular. Interestingly enough, a lot of the people who go and stay there are locals so it’s not all just out-of-town people. A lot of them are locals who just want to go and have a night away from the norm.”

The guest book had numerous comments from people who had enjoyed their stay and there were a lot of repeat bookings and word-of-mouth bookings.

Along with the view, people loved the quirky nature of staying in a lighthouse.

“Inside you’ve got the narrow stairs and you’ve got three separate levels. It is quirky but you do have a sense of being somewhere different and I think that’s the thing – it’s that really good sea experience.”

The structure was built with specialist input with engineered foundations to make sure it would stand up to any high seas or high winds, and while it was on a rugged piece of Wellington coastline Vaughan said it was still easy to nip out to the shops at Island Bay.

