The property sits on a headland between Pakiri Beach and Omaha and faces Little Barrier Island. Part of its 1.5km coastline lies within Goat Island Marine Reserve.

Fittingly, the waterfront property at Cape Rodney , in Leigh, comes complete with its own working lighthouse, which has been projecting some 10 nautical miles out into the Hauraki Gulf since 1967.

A luxury property for sale north of Auckland comes with a promise from the seller: he’ll donate $50,000 to the volunteer search and rescue agency Coastguard New Zealand.

Bayleys agent Kellie Bissett, who is marketing the property, broke 2019 sales records when she sold another beach property on the same road for $12 million to rich listers Carmel and Hugh Fisher, of Fisher Funds.

At the time of the purchase of the nine-hectare property, Carmel Fisher told the New Zealand Herald the couple were planning to build a lodge to maximise the beautiful site at Panetiki.

Donating proceeds from the sale of number 100 is an obvious choice for the sellers, Bissett says.

“Being a waterfront property with a working lighthouse on its headland and the connection with the farm and the sea runs deep in the vendors’ veins. They are passionate about animals and marine life and this is acknowledged through their gesture.”

Bissett says the property has access to multiple swimming and snorkelling spots, with rock outcrops harbouring snapper, crayfish and kingfish.





Part of the property abuts Goat Island Marine Reserve. Photo / Supplied

Seals can often be seen basking at the bottom of the track to the water. Riparian rights also mean a new owner can add new pathways and tracks from the property down to the water.

The property has a four-bedroom 1980s block base and cedar home with a self-contained studio, extensive plantings of native trees and an olive grove.

Demand for lifestyle properties in the northern fringes of Auckland is strong. This week, Bissett sold a three-hectare section at Bishop Lane on the Tauwharanui Peninsula for $3.85m.





A three-hectare section at Bishop Lane on the Tauwharanui Peninsula, near Matakana, sold for $3.85m. Photo / Supplied

The rolling land had a building platform, approval for a horse arena, barn/stables and guest accommodation. It had shared use of a jetty, a water bore, and vendor site investigations and architect plans for a new home.

“These are legacy properties, significant piece of coastal real estate for long-term holding in a family,” Bissett says.





Taita Road, Waimamaku, comes with its own waterfall. Photo / Supplied

Further north, a 54-hectare block of grazing land, with its own waterfall sold under the hammer for $1m. The property at Taita Road, Waimamaku, with the back drop of the Waima Forest Park, was marketed by Bayleys agent Todd Skudder, and is 80 minutes from Dargaville and about 30 minutes from Opononi on the Hokianga Harbour.



