Boulgaris had told OneRoof last month that the smart 346sqm four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on a double section of 2453sqm on Marine Parade could fetch in excess of $12m.

According to OneRoof records, the top price in Mellons Bay is $9.4m, paid in late 2015 for a single waterfront estate of 6060sqm on Page Point.

The listing agent for the house, Michael Boulgaris, said the deal was subject to confidentiality clauses, but announced in an email to his customers earlier this month that it was the highest sale price for a residential home in the area.

A sprawling estate in Mellons Bay, on Auckland’s south east coast, sold over the holidays for a record price after less than one month on the market.

“On the northern slopes of Remuera [in central Auckland] you’re looking at $5000 per square metre just for the land, so that’s what I’m comparing it to. On a site this big, that’s over $12m,” he said last month.

“Then you have the gorgeous house and the beach and the view to Motukaraka, Waiheke and Motuihe islands.”





The waterfront property on Marine Parade, in Mellons Bay, was on the market for the first time in 30 years. Photo / Supplied

The property was on the market for the first time in 30 years. The initial price guide on the house was $15m, and it is believed the house got close to that figure.

Boulgaris, who spent his childhood in the area and knows it well, said that Auckland city buyers were discovering the benefits of the area, noticing the Howick village atmosphere, the easy ferry commute from Half Moon Bay and the beaches.

“Mellons Bay is the next Herne Bay, waterfront prices are now well in excess of $10m.”

Eight-figure deals are fast-becoming the norm in East Auckland, where the overall average property value has risen more than $360,000 in the last 12 months to $1.8m.

Bayleys agent Angela Rudling who brokered a deal for a trio of properties on Bleakhouse Bay Road, in Mellons Bay, for $17.6m in 2016, is currently marketing a vast 5700sqm estate in a gated community that could fetch more than $20m.

“There are deals we’ve done for over $10m. There are very few top-end properties, they are rare and in high demand,” Rudling said earlier this month.





Greystones, a 1222sqm estate spread over 5700sqm in Mellons Bay is on the market. Photo / Supplied







As well as four bedrooms, Greystone includes a multi-level library and garaging for seven cars. Photo / Supplied

The 1222sqm home, known as Greystone, was built in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright in 2014. The stone, cedar and copper four-bedroom house features a dramatic double height library and formal Napoleonic-style dining room, detailed American oak wood work, multiple living areas and a vast seven-car garage.

In the area, a 1649sqm estate on Takutai Avenue set Half Moon Bay’s record six years ago at $7.188m while a November 2020 sale on The Parade set Buckland Beach’s record price of $6.55m.



