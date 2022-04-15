The listing agent, Bayleys’ Angela Rudling, confirmed the sale to OneRoof but would not reveal the sale price, only saying that it had broken price records for the area.

It sold last month after the tender campaign closed on March 8.

The 1422sqm property, known as Greystone, was built in 2014 on a 5752sqm section in a gated community in Mellons Bay and hit the market at the end of last year.

A cliff-top mansion in Auckland’s eastern beaches has broken the sale price record for the area.

“This exceptional waterfront mansion has been sold for a record price – it was well deserved,” she said.

Rudling also declined to reveal the identity of the buyer.

According to OneRoof data, the highest settled sale price for Mellons Bay was $21.3 million for a property on Bleakhouse Road, which was transacted in an off-market deal in August.

Rudling said the sale of Greystone was an “amazing achievement and we’re very proud”.

She said there had been a surprising level of interest in the property from overseas buyers, including those from the United Kingdom, China, Taiwan and Australia.

The striking house features stone and cedar shingles beneath a copper roof and included multiple living areas, including a library tower, Napoleonic-style dining room and a seven-car garage.





The house has a striking library, above, and a Napoleonic-style dining room, below. Photos / Supplied





The vendor told OneRoof in January that the property had been devised in collaboration with celebrated Auckland architect William Algie.

“He’s a genius in design and detail – the library being an example of his unique ability to transcend time and revisit classic interiors of the past.”

Auckland’s eastern beaches are growing in popularity, with big money deals now becoming increasingly common.

Just before Christmas, real estate agent Michael Boulgaris sold a four-bedroom, cliff-top estate on Marine Parade in Mellons Bay for $14.5m, and sold a six-bedroom property on Island View Terrace, just 100m from the beach at Cockle Bay, for $6m.

Boulgaris said another property he listed this week on Parkhill Road, in neighbouring Howick, generated 30 phone calls of interest within hours of hitting the market.

“It reminded me of 20 years back – people were calling and so desperate to get in. It’s such a popular location,” he said, adding that it was appealing to young families expecting to spend $4m to get way more house than they’d get for that money in Herne Bay.

“People recognise the wonderful lifestyle and sea views, it’s a walking area, nobody’s cross and everybody is smiling.”





