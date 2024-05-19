“We’ve had superyachts park right in front; apparently Leonardo DiCaprio was on one once! We’re never short of entertainment here,” one of the vendors told OneRoof last year when the home hit the market for sale.

The four-bedroom property on Stanley Point Road, in Stanley Bay, boasts such clear views of the harbour and city that the vendors could name names.

An Auckland villa that came with its own jetty and close up views of the superyachts of the rich and famous has sold for $5.7 million, OneRoof can reveal.

The English-style home, which has a 2021 CV of $6.15m and sold in February, seems to have special appeal for expats. The vendors themselves had pounced on it in 2012 after a stint in the UK while the new owner is an expat who’s currently living in the US.

Bayleys agent Victoria Bidwell, who marketed the property, said: “They’re coming home, so wanted to secure something for the future. In the meantime, they’re spreading their time between the US and New Zealand.”

She said the sale price was a good one given the current state of the market. And while there were a lot more buyers looking for homes in her North Shore patch, “they’re only ready to buy at a price commensurate with the market – they’re wanting to buy well”.

“They are scared of paying too much in the current market in case it doesn’t improve or gets worse,” she said.





The English-style home on Stanley Point Road had a 2021 CV of $6.15m. Photo / Supplied





Bayleys agent Victoria Bidwell: “At the top end, over $6m, I’ve never seen so many properties on the market." Photo / Fiona Goodall

She said that cash buyers in the sub-$2m market were particularly scared of over-paying. “Then over $3m on the Shore it gets quite sticky because banks need to know you’ve sold. They won’t give bridging finance if it’s unknown,” she said.

“At the top end, over $6m, I’ve never seen so many properties on the market. There are a few transacting, but the ones that are transacting are realistic.”

Some vendors whose properties have been on the market for some time may be having regrets about turning down earlier offers in the hope of better money. “People don’t recognise a good offer at the time. A year later they realise in retrospect that it was a good offer,” she said.



Bidwell had noticed buyers were reluctant to take on homes that needed a lot of work because they were “terrified” of the cost of building.





One of Bidwell's current listings 22 Mays Street, in Devonport, Auckland, has been modernised and recrafted by the owners. Photo / Supplied

She said she had a huge amount of buyer interest in a completely rebuilt villa she has for sale at 22 Mays Road, in Devonport, for that very reason.

The four-bedroom home, which goes to auction on June 6, had been completely overhauled by the vendors, she said. “It’s an expensive renovation, but today you couldn’t buy and renovate on that land with those views for what you’d pay for this done. The builder told me that there’s no way he could build for that price if he were starting today, it would be way more expensive.”



