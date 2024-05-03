“It’s been a gut-wrenching decision for everybody, but it’s the right thing to do,” one of the owners told OneRoof.

The property is heading to auction on June 6 after the owners made the decision to relocate to the UK for family reasons.

Bayleys listing agent Victoria Bidwell told OneRoof the four-bedroom home at 22 Mays Street, in Devonport, had “been completely rebuilt to a higher standard” than anything else she had seen in the suburb.

A grand 1880s villa that expat Kiwis bought in 2019 for just under $3 million is heading back to market after a total overhaul.

Their transformation of 22 Mays Street, however, is a master class in heritage renovation and the residence now showcases a combination of both classic and contemporary design within in its very liveable, flexible spaces.

The 936sqm property is in an exclusive, central neighbourhood that’s home to a collection of Devonport’s finest properties. It meets King Edward Parade at its base, the waterfront promenade overlooking the busy harbour and eastern bays.



The owners had been living overseas for decades but had decided in 2019 to come back to New Zealand. They chose Devonport for its village feel.

“We’ve been on the road. My wife’s Ukrainian and we’ve got two kids and we were all born in different countries,” the owner told OneRoof.

The brief to local outfit Pavilion Architecture was for this “to be a family home that we could be in forever and use as our base”.

“The kids could go to school and uni and we’d grow old sitting on the porch really. The kids went to Devonport Primary and it’s really handy for getting in and out of the CBD for work – it was a fantastic spot to live,” the owner said.





Bayleys listing agent Victoria Bidwell says: “It’s been completely rebuilt to possibly a higher standard than anything else I’ve seen in Devonport”. Photo / Supplied





The 936sqm property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living areas, a swimming pool and garaging for two vehicles. Photo / Supplied

Everything is within easy walking distance from here – a choice of beaches, parks, the mountain and all the boutiques, bars, shops, eateries and ferry of the village.

Stylish interiors are filled with light and exquisitely balanced, with the significant scale enhancing the sense of space in every room.

Elegant white walls are anchored with oak herringbone flooring, with the dazzling city and water views – from the harbour bridge all the way around to the base of North Head – taking centre stage upstairs. They have been beautifully maximised – extending from the harbour bridge all the way around to the base of North Head.

“The goal was to open up the whole side of the house that looks at the harbour – you can pick any seat along there, sit down with your coffee and look out at the water. That’s the bit I’m going to miss the most.”

A series of open formal and casual living spaces extend along this side, with a glass Living Flame gas fireplace suspended within the wall a unique feature. The expansive chef’s kitchen has an open scullery and is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances.

Also on this main living level is the expansive master suite. It has a big bay window and doors going out onto the deck, as well as a luxury dressing room/wardrobe and ensuite.







The more modern ground floor was completely reworked for the kids. Photo / Supplied





The property is located on the crest of Mays Street which meets King Edward Parade at its base, alongside Torpedo Bay. Photo / Supplied

From here, double doors open into the office, which is living room-sized. It has French doors that go out to a deck on the northern side, plus a Living Flame gas fire.

The more modern ground floor was completely reworked for the kids. It features two bedrooms that each have ensuites and flow out to the lawn and garden, a central lounge/games room that opens out poolside, and a fully-equipped home cinema.

Also on this level is a self-contained guest suite that was created with extended family and long-term visitors in mind. It has its own outdoor access and features a living space, a bedroom and bathroom.

“Because my wife’s family live in Italy we wanted a space where they could come down and stay for a couple of months. My mum and dad are in Napier, so if they wanted to come up then they had space too,” the owner said.

Bidwell said this was a beautiful, classic home. “The layout makes sense, everything flows and there’s been no compromise on quality anywhere. It’s an exceptional opportunity for Devonport.”

- 22 Mays Street, in Devonport, Auckland, goes to auction on June 6



