The circa 1908 two storey-plus turret weatherboard villa is secreted away down a Victoria Avenue driveway. Its 1598sqm of privately hedged and fenced grounds are complete with a new salt water swimming pool.

“We wanted a lot of privacy, large grounds and a modernised older home which had been fully or largely renovated. It hadn’t been that easy to find that in Remuera but then we were able to purchase this, with its blend of modernity and enchanting character features.”

One of its current owners says: “We’d been looking for a few months, we didn’t want to rent and I guess we did have quite a wish list.

On the verge of having to compromise and buy a “good enough” property, the owners of this superb residence at 86 Victoria Avenue in Auckland ’ s Remuera managed to secure it privately after friends of friends decided to sell.

“We don’t particularly like looking into other people’s properties or them looking into ours. And here there’s plenty of room for a trampoline and for children to kick a ball around.”

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property, which has 2021 CV of $9.9 million and is in the city's prized double grammar zone, is on the market for sale by negotiation.





The previous owners had substantially renovated the home while retaining picturesque character features.





The previous owners had already substantially renovated the home while retaining picturesque character features. These include the uppermost turret room and ornate plaster ceilings including the one in the wide hallway with decorative arch.

These owners continued to improve the property with the help of architect George Hilgeholt, interior designer Luciana Borges and Planet Landscapes.

“People comment on the elegance and privacy of the house, with its fabulous outlook over beautiful gardens.”

Gated off-street parking precedes the home, which incorporates an oversized double garage with adjoining temperature-controlled wine cellar. The main, mid-level’s wide hallway showcases character features, displays new engineered oak flooring and previews the couple’s art collection.

The front master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe comes with a hotel-worthy ensuite they’ve redone, plus its own sitting room.

“My wife particularly likes that sitting room’s beautiful light and surrounding greenery.”

These owners have pushed out the back of the rear living-kitchen-dining room, creating more expansive entertaining and an overall floor plan of around 450sqm.



Their kitchen with scullery incorporates a generous island topped with marble flowing into a waterfall end. This open-plan area flows out to a patio inviting alfresco dining alongside a wood-burning pizza oven.





The kitchen with scullery incorporates a generous island topped with marble flowing into a waterfall end.





The new salt water swimming pool is a short distance from the house.

Two more bedrooms, one ensuited with a walk-in wardrobe, a renovated office, laundry and powder room complete this level, which looks across the valley to the city and its skyline.



“We love going up to the turret room lounge, having a wine in the evening or coffee in the morning.”

Its 360-degree views incorporate a fine perspective across Hobson Bay to the harbour, around to the city.

It now benefits from the ducted temperature control they’ve installed throughout the home. The lower ground floor has another bathroom accompanying a large rumpus room and two more bedrooms (one currently used as a gym) which open outdoors. The re-landscaped grounds are essentially terraced into two main level areas with the new swimming pool a short distance from the house.

This location means the two teenage children they still have at home can cavort in it with their friends without noise being too intrusive.

The family are relishing another stage of their lives, so are selling.

Barfoot & Thompson listing agent Leila MacDonald says: “This is an incredible, immaculate and very private property incorporating up-to-the-minute renovation. It enjoys a north-west facing aspect and great indoor-outdoor living within landscaped gardens which are to die for.”

