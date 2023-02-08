He had earlier told OneRoof that sections in the Preserve had sold for $6.2m in May last year, while another four or five sections sold in late 2021 for between $2m and $5m.

Walker could not disclose details of the buyer or the price, which he said had been viewed by several groups, apart from the fact it was “well, well north of the RV [of $6.11 million].”

The glass and cedar four-bedroom house on a two-hectare lot on River Valley View, in Wyuna Preserve, above Blanket Bay sold after just six weeks on the market, the agent marketing the property, Hamish Walker of Premium Real Estate, told One Roof.

The last big sales of completed luxury homes were back in 2021. That September a 754sqm house on 3.8ha on Wyuna Rise sold for $17.5m, a 1075sqm house on three hectares on Twin Peak View sold for $17 m a month later while a third property on Mount Alfred Ridge fetched $15.1m in November. Walker would not say if the River Valley View sale, which settles later in the month, has beaten those records.



“Buyer interest and enquiry came from Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and America. The buyers are all very busy people and successful people and want somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle of their busy lives,” he said.

“As a result of this property selling, I have buyers who missed out with large budgets looking to purchase their piece of paradise. Some don’t have budget [limits] and many others have between $15 and $25m to spend.”



Walker who regularly markets Queenstown properties overseas, is planning his next round of visits to Asia and America in April.

He is currently talking to buyers about a six-bedroom 1350sqm house on Pinnacle Place, Queenstown which is asking $35m and this month brings to market two other luxury properties, one on Lake Hayes/Arrowtown for around $8m and another in Speargrass, Dalefield, which he expects to sell for over $7m.





International buyers are looking at another luxury home on Pinnacle Place, Queenstown, which is asking $35m. Photo / Supplied

“Wyuna is one of the most beautiful spots in the world. It’s peaceful and private,” he said.

“I had one couple visit the property from Hong Kong who were almost speechless. I thought something was wrong with their health as they couldn’t get the words out at the start when we drove up and saw the views of the lake and mountain from up top. They couldn’t believe the views of the mountains, lake and surrounding area. They took about 30 seconds to explain this to me which is why they couldn’t get the words out, that was a relief,” he said.

When the Pinnacle Place home sells, the 900sqm Mason & Wales Architects-designed stone mansion, will climb into recent New Zealand house price record books. New Zealand’s top price is still the $38.5m paid in 2013 for disgraced financier Mark Hotchin’s mansion on Auckland’s Paritai Drive, while the Coatesville country spread once known as the Dotcom mansion was bought by the ZURU Toys founding family, siblings Anna, Mat and Nick Mowbray, for $32.5m in 2016.

