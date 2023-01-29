Walker’s listing, a 385sqm four-bedroom home on River Valley View Road, built two years ago, is one of just seven completed homes in the estate, he said.

And while there are 34 plots on the 182ha estate, carved from an over-4000ha sheep and cattle station some five minutes out of Glenorchy and 30 minutes from Queenstown, none are currently for sale.

“It’s the most exclusive in the country by a country mile,” Premium agent Hamish Walker said.

The Queenstown agent who is marketing a house in the resort area’s gated Wyuna Preserve has told OneRoof that the gated enclave is New Zealand’s best-kept secret.

He estimated that adjusted for inflation, build costs for such a quality home would now run at $17,000 to $18,000 per square metre – suggesting the property would cost some $6.5m to $6.9m to build in the current environment.

He was reluctant to refer to the property’s 2021 CV of $6.11 million, declaring it outdated, and would not be drawn on whether the property would break the eight-figure mark.

Walker said the most recent section sale in the estate was in May last year, and hit $6.2m, with another four or five sections selling in late 2021 for between $2m and $5m.





The property has a top-of-the-line finish and boasts stunning views. Photo / Supplied





According to the listing agent, the build costs for a similar property today would be around $18,000 per square metre. Photo / Supplied

He also noted the 2021 sale prices of a trio of completed luxury homes in the estate in September 2021: a 754sqm house on 3.8ha on Wyuna Rise sold for $17.5m, a month later a 1075sqm house on three hectares on Twin Peak View sold for $17m, and in November 2021 a property on Mount Alfred Ridge fetched $15.1m.

Walker, who featured in the real estate reality show Rich Listers last year showing awe-struck Auckland and Wellington real estate agents the best of the region’s properties, said most people didn’t know that Wyuna Preserve is served by an exclusive club house on the water’s edge.





A luxury five-bedroom home in Queenstown’s exclusive Wyuna Preserve sold for $17.5m last year. Photo / Supplied

“Dotcom lives on the top of the hill, the high-end health retreat, Aro Ha, is within the gates. You can fish on Lake Fyfe, and the club house has a gym, spa, sauna and lap pool, as well as an event space. Wyuna overlooks one of the country’s top lodges, Blanket Bay.”

But Walker reckons that the property he is marketing at River Valley View Road actually has the best sauna view in the country.

5 River Valley View, in Blanket Bay, Queenstown, is for sale by way of deadline private treaty.





