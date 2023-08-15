The Hamilton buyer first viewed the home on a Saturday, just two days after it passed in at auction, and by the following Monday had made an offer.

The exact sale price of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a separate art studio on Rumney Street, in Fairfield, cannot be disclosed until it settles later this month, but was in the high $800,000s.

Joan Fear’s home of 65 years passed in at auction last month, went under offer just days later and became unconditional this month not far off the asking price of $899,000.

The long-term home of the Waikato’s greatest painter of the 20th century has been sold to someone who loved its character and felt the creative energy as soon as they walked in.

Harcourts agent Aman Bali said it was his understanding that the new owners plan to renovate and live in it for a few years before possibly developing the site.

“They loved the character of the home; they loved the paintings as well and they just saw the same thing I did with the house – they feel the energy of the house, like you go in and you get good vibes.”

Bali said having Fear’s oil and water colour paintings hanging on the walls was a big drawcard at the open homes, which had a steady stream of people through.

Read more:



- The double grammar zone homes selling for less than $1m

- First-home buyers are getting older despite falling house prices

- Rare bach for sale in Raglan's surfing mecca

Those paintings will now become part of an exhibition to be held in Hamilton later this year.



After the first offer was made, Bali received calls from three developers enquiring about the property including one who wanted to put in a back-up offer. “There were a lot of people interested after the auction.”

Fear died aged 90 in October last year so her family, who live out of town, decided to put the house on the market.

Her husband Laurie, who was a carpenter by trade, built the home with his father and she lived in it from her mid-20s until her death. She raised her two children Jon and Linda there.

Fear’s son Jon told OneRoof last month that his mother was a “prolific artist” and spent hours – first in a dedicated art room in the house and later in her own purpose-built art studio when they extended the house in the 1970s – perfecting her craft.





Joan Fear's home of 65 years was put on the market after her death last year. Photo / Supplied





Fear spent a lot of time painting in her art studio at the rear of her Rumney Street home. Photo / Supplied

“That was her studio, her workshop – everything. Apart from The Waikato Society of Arts where she taught and encouraged other people – that was the place, that’s where it all happened.”

Fear founded the Waikato Society of Arts in 1972 and taught art at Waikato Diocesan Schools for Girls, which was just one property away from her home, Sacred Heart Girls’ College, and Hamilton Boys’ High School.

She eventually quit teaching in the 1980s to become a full-time artist.

Along with painting for her own exhibitions, she also took on a lot of commissions for portraits of people and even their pets.

Her last exhibition, titled Fearless, was held at the Waikato Museum in 2012 to celebrate her 80th birthday and showcase her paintings of nature and people over her 50-year career.

Former Waikato Museum curator Leafa Wilson told Stuff at the time of Fear’s death that she was the greatest Waikato painter of the 20th century.

Fear’s contribution to the arts saw her appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 and she was also made a life member of the Waikato Society of Arts.

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Fairfield



