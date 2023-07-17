Fear’s son Jon says the property – which is now considered a central Hamilton location – was on the outskirts of the city when his parents built it.

Fear’s husband Laurie, who was a carpenter by trade built the home with his father, and she lived in it from her mid-20s until her death, raising her two children Jon and Linda there.

Joan Fear’s bungalow at 5 Rumney Street in Fairfield , Hamilton is being sold in an estate auction after the award-winning painter died aged 90 in October last year.

The long-time home and studio of a famous Hamilton artist – dubbed the Waikato’s greatest painter of the 20th century – is for sale.

“The next paddocks out were just country – there was not much else.”

His mother spent hours – first in a dedicated art room in the house and later in her own purpose-built art studio when they extended the house in the 1970s – perfecting her craft.

She was a “prolific artist”, he says, and that he lost count of how many pieces she created there.

It was also once the backdrop for plenty of parties with Fear often using the soirees as a way to showcase and sell her artwork in a fun environment complete with live music.



“They had a wonderful time in Hamilton during the 1960s and 1970s – it was quite amazing,” Jon says.

Fear founded the Waikato Society of Arts in 1972 and taught art at Waikato Diocesan Schools for Girls, which was just one property away from her home, Sacred Heart Girls’ College, and Hamilton Boys’ High School.

She eventually quit teaching in the 1980s to become a full-time artist.





Fear's artist studio was built to the rear of the property in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

Her artwork still adorns the walls of the spacious three-bedroom bungalow. Photo / Supplied artist.

Along with painting for her own exhibitions, she also took on a lot of commissions for portraits of people and even their pets.

“The work changed kind of in style, not so much in direction, from the 1960s when she had her first public exhibition in Hamilton to her last exhibition, which was 10 years ago when she was 80,” Jon says.

Her last exhibition, titled Fearless, was held at the Waikato Museum in 2012 to celebrate her 80th birthday and showcase her paintings of nature and people over her 50-year career.

Former Waikato Museum curator Leafa Wilson told Stuff at the time of Fear’s death that she was the greatest Waikato painter of the 20th century.

Fear’s contribution to the arts saw her appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 and she was also made a life member of the Waikato Society of Arts.

Jon says: “She really, really worked hard and any accolade that my mother received, it comes from sheer hard work. She did well.”

He says the home holds a lot of memories for him and his sister, but with neither of them living in the city they decided to sell the property at auction on Thursday.

“That was her studio, her workshop – everything. Apart from The Waikato Society of Arts where she taught and encourage other people – that was the place, that’s where it all happened.”

Fear’s oil and water colour paintings still adorn the walls of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home and her easel still takes centre stage in the studio.

While they will be sad to see the family home sold, Jon says it offered plenty of potential and could suit someone looking for a do-up, land-bank, or even develop the 1039sqm section.

Harcourts Hamilton listing agent Aman Bali says 5 Rumney Street is in a sought-after location with houses on the street selling for around $1.2 million and $1.3m. The property, which requires some updating, has a price indication of upwards of $900,000.

While it offers a huge development opportunity, he says it also has a “unique, creative feel” to it. Some people have looked at it just because they want to live in Joan Fear’s house, he adds.

“I go into the house and I feel a different energy that I can think, that I can relax.”

