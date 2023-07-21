Lala told OneRoof he is now getting extremely serious about selling because he and his wife are getting older, and she wants to move closer to amenities in Hamilton.

Now in his 80s, he has been trying to sell his family home and shop at 403 and 405 Waitea Branch Road in Kakahi , which currently houses the Kakahi General Store, for several years.

Manu Lala is a local legend in the small town of Kakahi, just 15 minutes south Taumarunui in the Ruapehu District, and his shop, the Kakahi General Store, is the town's meeting place.

One of the longest-standing dairy owners in a tiny New Zealand town needs to sell his home and workplace of almost 70 years so he can finally retire.

“That’s the only reason otherwise, as I said, if I was 40 years younger, I would have never sold.”

Lala was a student at Tauramarunui High School with dreams of becoming an accountant when his father when fell ill in 1958 and he had to take over running the store.

He’s been behind the counter ever since.

He started off living in a smaller property he owns behind the store, but in 1975 built the large five-bedroom brick home right next to the shop to accommodate his growing family.

Lala said it’s a great lifestyle and a fantastic community.



On the odd day he can’t open the shop, he leaves newspapers outside and operates an honesty system. “All these years I’ve never had a paper go missing,” he said.

It’s not also uncommon for people to leave IOU notes for him if he’s nipped inside for a cup of tea or even leave cash waiting for him on the counter. “That’s how honest people are here.”

And while the number of permanent residents tumbled to about 50 when the school closed in 2016, he said tourists are slowly discovering its natural beauty with three lodges opening in recent years.

Acclaimed ex-war artist Peter Macintyre and his wife Patti discovered the area and used it as inspiration for his artwork. His family still owns the riverside property he built as his holiday home with art studio.





Lala said Macintyre was a regular at the shop and the pair even used to go fishing together in the Whakapapa and Whanganui Rivers, which are popular for trout fishing.

There is also an abundance of glow worms in the area.

Kakahi is extremely central, he said, with both Lake Taupo and Mount Ruapehu just a 30-minute drive away.

“Strangers come in because we are 4kms off the main highway and say, ‘oh gosh we didn’t realise it was such a beautiful little valley here’. They fall in love with the place and outsiders are sometimes looking for a bit of land to build in here.

“I think in time she’ll develop alright.”

The recent renovation of the Kakahi Marae has also been a boost for the community with Lala noticing an influx of customers when tangis and other events are held there.

“They had a couple here a couple of weeks ago and I was quite busy with it.”

He believes the area has plenty of potential for someone younger with fresh ideas.

“It would suit somebody looking for a beautiful environment and country lifestyle. There are opportunities here for developing a little café or stuff like that in the store.”

The property, which is being marketed by Ray White listing agent Nicoleen Wessels, has an asking price of $650,000 and includes the five-bedroom brick home, and nearby commercial premises on a 2125sqm section. Both have their own double garaging.

