“They were very pragmatic, and accepted the market we are working with right now. I’ve known the sellers for a while, it worked out really well. It’s actually a lovely closure for them,” she said.

Pickering told OneRoof the price is confidential until the deal settles, but could confirm that it was around the $800,000 her vendors had been expecting. She earlier told OneRoof that the CV of $1.24m was “a little bit crazy” so her sellers were realistic.

Ray White agent Jo Pickering, who brought the 51sqm one-bedroom house on Alexander Street to auction, said that the property passed in on a vendor bid of $715,000 but an unconditional deal was struck soon after.

A tiny house in the Auckland’s inner city Kingsland sold Wednesday night for around $800,000 after six bidders registered for the auction.

Pickering had anticipated that the tiny home on a sheltered 239sqm section would appeal to either first-home buyers, young professionals or buyers wanting a bolt-hole in the city – and that is exactly who registered for the auction.

Read more:

- Remuera house that just missed price record seven years ago is back on the market

- NZ’s economy isn’t ‘munted’, says economist as rate pain fears grow

- Must sell: Court forces house sale after messy divorce

“The buyer is an owner occupier; she lives outside the city and will use this as a bolt-hole. It was a bit sad for the lovely couples who missed out.”

Pickering said a unique property like this provoked a positive response from the market, and her vendors were happy with the price.





The house, built in the 1980s, has a loft bedroom. Photo / Supplied





The one-bedroom home on Alexander Street sits on a 239sqm section, which has room for an add-on if the buyers want. Photo / Supplied

The diminutive house, carved off a few years earlier from the villa section next door, had been painted and its garden updated for the sale. At one point, the sellers had investigated adding on to the tiny house to make a bigger home and Pickering said that is an option the buyer will explore.

“Nothing needs to be done, it’s been very well maintained. It’s such a great location, close to Kingsland cafes and bars, the bike path.”

The sale price beats that of Auckland’s tiniest house, a Grey Lynn shed, which sold at the end of last year for just under $300,000.

The former Auckland Gas Company shed on a tiny 33sqm site on Tuarangi Road was bought to be built into a family home. Using plans prepared by the previous owners, the new owners will wrap the heritage shed with a three-storey concrete and glass structure that will provide living room, bedroom and bathroom and a roof deck with views to the Waitakere Ranges.

- Click here to see more houses for sale in Kingsland



