"Anyone with a budget around $800,000 should look at this property, it's a great purchase,” she said.

“The CV doesn’t capture the market value. We think it appeals to a first-home buyer, or a young professional couple, even someone who just wants a bolt-hole in Auckland if they have a beach house.

Ray White agent Jo Pickering, who is marketing the one-bedroom house at 32 Alexander Street, Kingsland , said that the CV of $1.24m is “a little bit crazy” and that bids are likely to come in around the $800,000 mark.

A tiny house is back on the market, with agents hoping the 51sqm house will achieve that rare thing – an inner-city Auckland house that sells for $1 million under the hammer.

Although the two-storeyed house, which has a loft bedroom, looks to be the same vintage as the rest of the street of villas, it was actually built in the 1980s, Pickering said. The owners had carved the property, now on a 239sqm site, from their larger villa next door to build the cottage. Records show the larger cottage, now on 439sqm, sold in December 2020 for $1.62m.

Read more:



- Downturn over? Auckland house prices rise in March as buyers go hard for $2m-plus homes

- Waiwera luxury estate sells for more than $4.5m - three days after hitting the market

- When cars on the lawn are a bonus: 50% lift for rock n roll baches

“It's picture perfect. It’s been painted, the garden done, nothing needs to be done, it’s been very well maintained. It’s such a great location, close to Kingsland cafes and bars, the bike path.

The cottage has been tenanted until the owners put it on the market 18 months ago. It now sports an up-to-date paint job and revived backyard. At one point, they had investigated adding to the tiny house to make a bigger home and Pickering said that is an option for buyers to explore.





The one-bedroom home on Alexander Street sits on a 239sqm section, which has room for an add-on if the buyers want. Photo / Supplied





The house, built in the 1980s, has a loft bedroom. Photo / Supplied

“What else can you buy in central Auckland with a piece of land for that price?” she said.

The 51sqm house is positively roomy compared to Auckland’s tiniest house, a Grey Lynn shed, which sold at the end of last year for just under $300,000.





The Kingsland house before its new paint job. Photo / Supplied





Another tiny house, a 33sqm shed on a tiny section in Tuarangi Street, Grey Lynn, sold last year for just under $300,000. Photo / Supplied

The former Auckland Gas Company shed on 33sqm on Tuarangi Road was bought to be built into a family home. Using plans prepared by the previous owners, the new owners will wrap the heritage shed with a three-storey concrete and glass structure that will provide living room, bedroom and bathroom and a roof deck with views to the Waitakere Ranges.

Another tiny house in Nelson, a well-known antique shop on much-photographed Nile Street in the city, had huge interest from buyers, and a good offer, said Ray White agent Martin Wilkie who marketed the property last year with Robin Goetz. However, the vendors decided not to move, and withdrew the property from sale, staying put in their beloved house.

- Click here for more houses for sale in Kingsland



