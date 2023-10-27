Colleen Court has 522sqm house on two levels on a 2166sqm site on the cliffs overlooking the ocean.

“It will be between $12m and $15m. That’s based on the $14.5m we got for a waterfront home on Marine Parade, in Mellons Bay , in December 2021. That was 2453sqm of land but with a smaller house,” Boulgaris told OneRoof.

Listing agent Michael Boulgaris, of Boulgaris Real Estate said buyers interested in the large five-bedroom home on 10 Colleen Court, in Cockle Bay , should expect to pay much more than the property’s CV of $5.15 million.

A multi-million-dollar waterfront estate owned by one of Auckland’s prominent industrialist families is on the market.

The property was once part of the huge estate of the Stevenson family, one of Auckland’s early construction and concrete companies.

It started as a 20-hectare farm and homestead on the cliffs above Cockle Bay known as Waikiteroa (meaning ‘long water view’) that had been bought by Sir William and Lady Ruby in 1939 as their country property for grazing cattle and horse. Sir William eventually built stables and began breeding ponies, then hunters and eventually thoroughbreds, breeding horse racers and trotters, and was well known in the racing world.

Their son Bill, with his wife Nari, eventually took over the homestead, moving up from their family home on the edge of the estate on Tainui Road.

In the 1980s Bill and Nari removed the original homestead to family land in Maraetai and built a grand new house, a sprawling 1430sqm, on 7854sqm land, exquisitely terraced and gardened by Nari. But by 2005 the couple, then in their 70s, were ready for a ‘downsize’ so carved off the section next door to build a house more suited for their next stage in life.

“That didn’t turn out to be a downsize,” laughed one of their daughters, speaking on behalf of the family. Bill died four years ago, and Nari died earlier this year, aged 94.





The 2166sqm clifftop property was carved off the larger estate. Both were part of the original farm owned by the Stevenson farm. Photo / Supplied





The house was designed by top architect Linda Clapham in curving stone for a ‘Malibu mansion’ effect. Photo / Supplied

“Mum loved design, she designed the house with the architect, Linda Clapham, she did a beautiful job.

“My mother loved projects, she had a really talented eye for gardens, and everyone remembered her for her taste. Although her attention to detail was a nightmare for the tradies.”

The curving white and stone modernist house, which Boulgaris dubs “a Malibu mansion on the coast”, is split over two floors to welcome the family and friends. The main floor has two primary bedrooms, as well as an office, a family room and the main kitchen, living and dining room.

Nari’s design featured a striking entrance hall that drew visitors to the sea view, ahead-of-its-time pale tile floors and a welcoming kitchen with an island bar and separate scullery. The key space, the daughter said, is the glass-wrapped dining room which gets the best view of Cockle Bay to Pine Harbour, Motukaraka Island and Beachlands.

“They lived most of their life in that kitchen-dining room for the views,” she said.

“My daughter and I stayed there when we were renovating our house, and I was standing in the shower watching the America’s Cup yachts sail by, it doesn’t get better than that,” she said.





The house was designed around the views of the ocean. Photo / Supplied





The living room and terraces were the scene of many large family gatherings. Photo / Supplied

Thinking ahead, the couple also set up the ground floor with two more bedrooms and bathrooms, accessed by a lift, along with a recreation room and kitchenette, that could accommodate a future caregiver, teenagers or guests for extended stays.

“There were always lots of people there. They always had huge parties, lots of big family gatherings. Probably the last big one was for mum’s 90th birthday,” the daughter recalled.

She said her parents made sure the house and gardens were so immaculately kept that the 18-year-old house still looks new.

“The pool is so private and beautiful. Dad had a love of the land, because he grew up here. As the farm was subdivided he gifted Waikiteroa Park to the council, the name honouring the farm’s name.

“The whole house is a credit to mum,” her daughter said.

While it has only just come to the market, Boulgaris said that interest in the Colleen Court property has all been from New Zealanders, rather than overseas buyers.

Boulgaris said the house offers “unparalleled lifestyle of luxury and serenity.

“This property continues the legacy of beauty and good fortune.”

- 10 Colleen Court, Cockle Bay, is for sale by negotiation



