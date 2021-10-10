Grey works extremely well as a neutral, and there are many versatile shades included in the Resene White and Neutrals collection from cool pale shades like Resene Half Concrete to bold blue-grey Resene Grey Friars.

It’s time to change all that. Used with some creative thought and flair, grey has the potential to be one of the most stylish, versatile and hardest working colours out there.

Grey. Too often it’s consigned to the exteriors where it’s traditionally done an outstanding job on roofs, window frames, and weatherboards of our beloved bungalows and villas. Its use has tended toward the functional rather than the design-focused.

What becomes quickly apparent is that while white and black neutrals have a range of subtly different options based on their base tones, but generally they can still be easily recognisable as ‘white’ or ‘black’. Grey, on the other hand, runs the full spectrum from icy pale Resene Half Black white, to the deep charcoal of Resene Double Cod Grey, with elegant dove tones like Resene Grey Chateau and steely shades such as Resene Silver Chalice along the way. There are blue-greys, brown-greys, green-greys … it soon becomes clear just how versatile ‘grey’ actually is.

So just as you might ask which white is right for your interior space, you should also ask, which grey is OK?

To narrow it down, think about what kind of effect you want in your space. Are you after a warm and cosy retreat in a bedroom or sitting area or are you after a cooler, airy finish?

Next, think about the room itself. How much natural light does it get? Is your artificial lighting warm or cool toned? Is the room on the south (cooler) or north (warmer) side of the house?

To warm a room up try smoky, or charcoal greys such as Resene Eighth Masala or Resene Half Nocturnal. If your room is filled with warm natural light, experiment with cooler tones such as Resene Surrender or Resene Seashell.

Top layering tip: The other way to warm up grey rooms is with plenty of textures. Thick dove grey or cream wools, wicker, charcoal velvets, and rough timber or brick finishes all add depth and softness to the room. Flooring finished in natural wood tones work particularly well with warm greys. For a cooler effect finish floorboards in Resene Colorwood Greywash.

Grey is also a colour that can completely change in different lights, so Resene testpots will be your best friend. Try different shades in different parts of the room, and under natural and artificial lighting to see how the colour changes.





Bold use of shapes and contrast within a monochrome palette carve out a dramatic space for this home office. The colour of the main wall and floor is Resene Ravine. The office square is Resene Pumice. The desk and bookshelf are Resene Blue Smoke and the chair is Resene Harp. The rubbish bin is Resene Armadillo, the ladder is Resene Pewter, and the magazine file and plant pot are Resene Yucca. The vases, bowls and smaller accessories are Resene Napa, Resene Yucca, Resene Blue Smoke, Resene Pewter, Resene Ravine, Resene Haven, Resene Pumice and Resene Harp. Project by Vanessa Nouwens. Image by Wendy Fenwick.

Top lighting tip: As a general rule when it comes to grey rooms, the cooler the grey you choose, the warmer (more yellow) the lighting should be. Check that it still feels cosy and welcoming at night, rather than dark and cold.

What the heck is greige?

You don’t have to spend too much time researching grey shades before you come across greige, which describes shades that are a blend of grey and beige. It’s a word that’s been around for a long time but has been having a modern resurgence.

The warmth of these brown or beige-toned greys makes them extremely versatile. They’re very user-friendly for home decorators looking for a hardworking colour as a background that will work with multiple other shades, from muted naturals to bold brights.

Some popular Resene greige shades include Resene Half Napa, Resene Triple White Pointer and Resene Quarter Stonehenge. Give them a lift with bright whites and accent colours in a nautical blue like Resene Spinnaker or try tonal layers in Resene Sepia and Resene Stonewall.





Layers of tonal greys put an elegant spin on a classic black and white monochrome, made even more eye-catching with the sparingly used splashes of orange. These bedroom walls are painted in Resene Half Stack with a circle feature in Resene Surrender. The door is Resene Surrender with a circle in Resene Half Grey Friars. The bedside table is Resene Double Stack. The floor is Resene Silver Chalice. The tall vase is Resene Blackjack, the smaller vase is Resene Desperado and the tealight holder is Resene Cape Palliser. Project by VanessaNouwens. Image by Wendy Fenwick.

Other grey moods

While the versatile grey/beige combination of greige gets a lot of attention, there are plenty of other fun parts of the grey spectrum to play in.

Stormy greys with blue/green or even slight lavender tones look sleek and urban. Some can run towards cool, so test different shades on your room to see how best they can be used. Some examples are Resene Emerge, Resene Clouded Blue or Resene Duck Egg Blue.

Charcoal is the drama queen of the grey family, particularly when used fearlessly on walls with lighter tonal layers and a contrasting accent. Try Resene Bokara Grey with a fresh touch of Resene Tusk and Resene Truffle.

For a softer, calm grey mood try true or mid-grey shades like Resene Grey Nurse, Resene Concrete or Resene Half Stack. Add warm tonal layers in shades like Resene Freestyling and a dark contrast such as Resene Indian Ink.

Did you know?

Grey is thought to enhance creativity. Why not give it a try in the home office or kids’ study area?





These two different designs both have walls in Resene Eighth Stonehenge, a floor in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash, skirting in Resene Ebony Clay, and a headboard in Resene Double Stonehenge showcasing how versatile different grey tones can be as a neutral backdrop for different space. In the left image the shelf is Resene Ebony Clay, the bottom of the tote is Resene Corvette, the vases on the are Resene Double Stonehenge (tall), Resene Half Barely There and Resene Rakaia (medium) and Resene Cinnamon (small). The return wall is Resene Half Gin Fizz. In the right image, the return wall is Resene Stinger. The lightshade is Resene Nero and the hook rack is Resene Half Barely There. Projects by Kate Alexander. Images by Bryce Carleton.

In its natural habitat

Grey has long been used as a staple colour of our exterior decorating, particularly for weatherboard houses and corrugated iron roofs. It’s ability to blend with its surroundings makes it a perfect shade to use in other areas like walls and fences or make outdoor living areas feel sturdy and cosy.

How about a bold charcoal or deep greige front door, in Resene Ironsand or Resene Baltic Sea; an eye-catching dramatic spin on the trend for bright front doors.

Darker grey shades also work well on outdoor furniture, to give it a concrete-like, sturdy feel. Then surround them in lush greenery and add a few brightly coloured cushions for a sophisticated tropical vibe. The flip side of this is to paint a mid-grey screen or backdrop for your outdoor seating area, which would match perfectly with natural wood or lightly stained furniture.

Grey colour combinations to try:

Go Scandi with a pale grey like Resene Half Concrete with black accents and bare, pale wood.

Try a mid-grey such as Resene Transmission with deep greens such as Resene Permanent Green

Steely shades such as Resene Silver Chalice work well with mustard greens such as Resene Iko Iko and deep reds like Resene Dynamite

Try an intense dark grey such as Resene Double Foundry with a bold shock of orange in Resene Flashback, teal Resene Awash or citrusy Resene Hot Toddy.

