“It is well-suited to busy areas like kitchens and hallways, but I’d suggest avoiding brighter tones in a bedroom as it can be over-stimulating and not very conducive to a good night’s sleep.”

“Red is an intense colour and not for the faint-hearted!” says Resene colour expert Meryl Southey. “Excessive amounts of red in a single interior can be overwhelming and tiring but applied well and combined with the right colour palette, red can bring just the right amount of drama to a room.

But in the right shades, and in the right areas, red can breathe huge amounts of personality and style into interiors - and even some exterior spaces.

Red can seem like a scary colour when it comes to decorating. It’s often thought of as too intense and overpowering to use in large quantities, or best left to dimly-lit restaurants.





Sandy beige tones with black highlight the earthy undertones of this wall in Resene Savour.

Instead, in these quieter rooms like bedrooms, dining rooms or sitting rooms try darker rich reds with more purple or magenta undertones, Meryl suggests. “These shades, like Resene Red Oxide, lend a heritage feel to rooms and are easy to integrate not only into traditional, older homes but modern settings as well.”

In functional spaces like bathrooms, laundries, toilets or garages, red can become playful, adding vibrancy and eye-catching fun when used in small accents. Try a simple primary red like Resene Roadster on a single cupboard door or shelf against an otherwise black and white palette. Go all in and opt for an almost glassy finish with Resene Super Gloss enamel.

“Red is a great colour to use to bring in an element of surprise,” Meryl says. “It is most successful when used as the colour of furniture and accessories, rather than walls or trim. It will always enliven an interior, but it needs to be balanced so the interior doesn’t become chaotic.”

When it comes to pairing reds with other shades to create a full palette for your room or house, the good news is red is surprisingly versatile once you delve into the full spectrum of shades. The key, Meryl says, is finding balance.

“Reds need to tonally work in a room so they complement everything else in the space and don't dominate.”

She says pairing reds with more muted shades like sandy beiges, blues and light greys will slightly neutralise the effect of red. “Whereas a bold white contrast might be a bit jarring.” As an example, try deep red Resene Aroha with beige-toned Resene Tua Tua and soft grey-blue Resene Baring Head. If you do want to add a white neutral, look for something greyed like Resene Sea Fog, so the contrast is not as strong.





Deeper wine reds add immediate luxury and sophistication and work well in retreat spaces like bedrooms or sitting rooms.

For some bolder colour combinations Meryl suggests looking to the colour wheel even if it throws up some surprising options. “Colours which are close to red on the colour wheel, such as orange and pink, should not be ruled out as they can all work beautifully together. Using two or three of these colours together will create a warm palette based on tonal similarities.”

While pink and orange may sound overwhelming at first, softer, more subtle versions of those colours like coral pinks and terracotta can make great partners to reds, Meryl says.

Some combinations to try are the sunset mix of Resene Mexican Red, Resene Ecstasy and Resene Coral Tree. Cool the mix down with a creamy neutral like Resene Spanish White.

If there is one trend that’s just made to experiment with some bold reds, it’s having a boldly painted front door. It’s the perfect, simple and cost-effective way to add that splash of colour to your otherwise neutral exterior. Add it to your mailbox too for extra impact and find yourself some flowers in a similar shade to bloom in a nearby planter. Instant street appeal.

If your house is in a classic, stony-grey neutral like Resene Tana, try a door in firecracker Resene Whizz Bang with trim in Resene Sea Fog. For a house in a fresh, green-toned neutral like Resene Lemon Grass try a deep maroon red like Resene Cab Sav with trim in Resene Half Spanish White.

Tomato reds: Orange-toned reds like Resene Del Toro. Try these vivid bold shades as a highlight against soothing Resene Thorndon Cream and deep neutral Resene Double Tea.

Primary reds: Embrace the primary colour palette and use a bright, pure red like Resene Havoc with its primary cousins blue (try Resene Resolution Blue) and yellow (try Resene Turbo) against a classic Resene black and Resene white backdrop for a Mondrian-inspired finish. The trick is to balance small accents of the primary shades as highlights against the black and white.





Parched, earthy shades and a washed effect help temper the boldness of red walls and centre this room right in Morocco.

Brick reds: These earthy red shades are deeper with a more muted, scorched finish that makes them among the easiest reds to pair with other shades. Try Resene Red Planet with neutral beige Resene Half Sour Dough and a muddy deep green like Resene Karaka.

Wine reds: These moody, deep reds ranging from dark Resene Cab Sav to purple-ish Resene Merlot or Resene Incarnadine bring immediate luxury and sophistication to interiors. To add to the effect try them paired with notes of gold and opt for matte finishes for a soft velvet-like finish, perfect for bedroom retreats. Let them breathe with a contrast note of pastel pink Resene Inspire or a splash of fresh pistachio green in Resene Wild Willow.

“Consider your design aesthetic and decide which powerful shade of red is going to suit the room,” Meryl says. “The classic trio of black, white and red looks good in modern and modernist interiors and it is a great choice for glam and retro styles.”

