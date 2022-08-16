The four homes from this year's The Block NZ have officially hit the market. While the teams have only just finished a handful of rooms on TV, OneRoof.co.nz can give buyers their first look at each real estate listing. The teams on 2022's Block Redemption - Quinn and Ben, Chloe and Ben, Maree and James, and Stacy and Adam - are busy pushing their renovation and building skills to the max in the beach town of Orewa, just north of Auckland. The four townhouses are located in a new-build development away from the waterfront, and will face a different market to the one that yielded record-breaking results last year.

So far the agents have not revealed when the four townhouses will be auctioned, but it is believed the date will be mid-to-late September. The houses and gardens are mostly complete but the agents can show just some of the rooms on the listings, but will be able to add more images as the show progresses. Quinn and Ben's house - 11 Ringi Lane



Quinn and Ben’s house is billed by Ray White agents Cindy Shine and Ethan Henning as boasting “dazzling light and luxe styling”. The agents mention the aspirational kitchen, feminine gold and mint green touches in the family bathroom and that it has three living areas. The agents make special mention of the fact that this house is the only one with side access.

The study is clean and cosy. Photo / Supplied

The bedroom has a snug by the window. Photo / Supplied

The bathroom is big on curves. Photo / Supplied ------ Chloe and Ben's house - 13 Ringi Lane



Ray White agents Tyler Broughton and Tegan Goldsworthy describe this home as “without compromise”. They give the “marvellous” kitchen top billing, and emphasise the soft curves and earthy design of the dining and living rooms – yet to be seen on TV. The contestants added a Samsung Frame television to the upstairs study nook and the agents bill the family bathroom as having a “Grecian-style vibe”.

The bedroom is bathed in a seaside blue colour scheme. Photo / Supplied

An inviting spot to find peace and quiet. Photo / Supplied

The tilework in the bathroom is impressive. Photo / Supplied ------ Maree and James's house - 15 Ringi Lane





Agents Dylan Turner and Zoe Turner pick up on the earthy tones and inspiring design choices in this house. “You'll feel calmer and lighter the minute you're home,” they say. Again, viewers will have to wait to see the kitchen and dining rooms, designed to entice home gourmets or avid entertainer according to the agents, with social outdoor entertaining space. They show more gold and sage green in the family bathroom – inspired, perhaps, by the striking deep green main bathroom that boosted the chances of Tim and Arthur and brought about their winning auction price of $2.85m for their Point Chevalier town house last year (and a tidy $760,000 of cash prize). "This home gives you a real sense of New Zealand with all the best modern comforts," the Turners say.

The bedroom champions natural tones. Photo / Supplied

The kids' bedroom is playful. Photo / Supplied

The bathroom goes for green and gold. Photo / Supplied ------ Stacy and Adam's house - 17 Ringi Lane

