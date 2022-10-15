“Properties at iconic Taupo Bay, an amazing family and surfing beach, are tightly held,” Baguley says. “This sort of property hardly ever comes onto the market. Its elevation delivers incredible views.”

Taupo Bay Lodge at 1025 Taupo Bay Road in Taupo Bay is for sale by tender, closing November 25 , and listed with David Baguley of Bayleys, Bay of Islands.

Late well-known retailer Kevyn Male, who opened Newmarket’s Route 66 in 1988, bought this property around 2004, which is now being sold by a trust on his three children’s behalf.

A striking lodge with magical views out over idyllic Taupo Bay and beyond plus its own private track down to the beach has been treasured by one family for the last 18 years.

Pascalle Drever, one of Male’s daughters, says: “It’s just such a magical property, with the lodge’s elevated position delivering unbelievable views.

“Its lodge-like quality and great outdoor areas means its a fantastic place to bring people together and entertain.

“But there’s also something quite retreat-like about it as it’s incredibly private. It tends to slow people down as they find themselves just sitting there, happy to gaze at the amazing outlook.”





The four-bedroom, three-bathroom expansive cedar lodge sits on 8.42 hectares and was bought by well-known retailer, the late Kevyn Male, in 2004 as a holiday home. Photo / Supplied





The lodge was built in 1992 on former farmland by Californian owners who had a Californian architect design it and who ran it as a tourist lodge. Photo / Supplied

Male bought the expansive cedar lodge on 8.42 hectares as a holiday home, which has at times been offered for holiday accommodation. The story goes that after searching for a special coastal property Male heard an agent in a café raving to some buyers about this one, asked to see it and bought it.

His son, Todd Male, says: “The lodge was built in 1992 on former farmland by Californian owners who’d had a Californian architect design it and ran it as a tourist lodge.

“I would’ve been up there over a hundred times and it blows me away every time when I walk out onto the deck and take in that amazing view.”

The lodge is about four hours’ drive from Auckland. It sits amongst extensive terraces, lawn dotted with sculptures (sold with the property), decks and bush alive with birdlife. Its walking track through bush to the bay, with bush gazebo on the way, is around 250 metres long.

You can hear the sea from the residence, which has views throughout looking out over the bush and the white sands of Taupo Bay, out to the Cavalli Islands and beyond.



When conditions are right it takes in the spectacular sight of cloud-like fog from Whangaroa Harbour spilling down into the bay, shrouding Gorilla Rock.





You can hear the sea from the residence and look out to the white sands of Taupo Bay, to the Cavalli Islands and beyond. Photo / Supplied





Apart from the main house, there is a separate cabin, a barn-type building and a shed, ample parking and a helicopter landing zone on the property. Photo / Supplied

The four-bedroom home is built of cedar, with soaring timber ceilings reaching five metres in some places. The expansive kitchen, living and dining rooms are accompanied by a second living room featuring a big stone fireplace.

Four bedrooms include one with a spa bath and sauna in its ensuite. Another at one end of the home bestows some autonomy with its ensuite, kitchenette and own deck overlooking the sea.

There’s also a third bathroom, laundry and an internal-access double garage which the family have used as a games room.

A separate cabin boosts sleeping capacity and the property also has a barn-type building and a shed, ample parking and a helicopter landing zone.

Male’s children feel emotional farewelling this beloved property but they’re in differing locations with differing immediate priorities so it’s time to offer it to new owners.