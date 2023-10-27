More than three decades on, Hayes has put the lodge, at the southern end of Lake Taupō and on the banks of the Tongariro River, up for sale so he can retire, and the agency marketing the iconic property has both international and local buyers in its sights.

Tongariro Lodge was set up by legendary angler and guide Tony Hayes in 1982 and has gained a reputation as one of the best fly-fishing lodges in the world featuring in major fishing and travel publications.

A famous North Island trout lodge that was a “fishing hideout” for a former US president, several Hollywood stars and some sporting greats is on the market.

The lodge started as a smaller boutique accommodation offering with just the main lodge for the restaurant and six chalets each sleeping two guests.

Colliers manager of special projects Roger Seavill said its all-inclusive packages attracted the rich and famous looking for a fishing hideout and was how the Tongariro Lodge made its name.



It was during this time that former US president Jimmy Carter, Star Wars The Phantom Menace star Liam Neeson, Robert Mitchum, and Larry Hagman, of Dallas fame, all stayed in the lodge.





Photos of visitors adorn the lodge. The estate provides one of the world's best spots for fly-fishing. Photo / Supplied

“All sorts of people have come. It’s still a great conduit to some of the best fishing in the world and he still has special access to all sorts of rivers and fishing spots. They were there for fishing.”

The lodge borders one on the world’s best fly-fishing rivers, which is home to a diverse range of species including rainbow and brown trout.

More recently an international tennis star retreated at the lodge before his game, Seavill said.

“People come into the country for whatever reason and if they have a yearning for trout fishing ... they probably scoot down there,” he said.

“It is recognised as a trout fishing mecca worldwide.”

The lodge has expanded over the years to include a total of 10 one-bedroom chalets and 17 villas ranging between two and five bedrooms and accommodating up to 110 guests. A separate two-bedroom manager’s accommodation is also on site.

There’s also a spa pool, helipad, pétanque area and an all-weather tennis court.

The 9.1-hectare lodge sits at the south end of Lake Taupō just 2.5km from Turangi and while most famous for its fly-fishing, it has also become a base for other outdoor activities such as the Tongariro Crossing, tramping and mountain biking tracks, snow skiing at Mount Ruapehu and whitewater rafting at Lake Taupō.





Former US president Jimmy Carter is said to have found peaceful solitude at the estate. Photo / Getty Images





Another famous visitor to the lodge was actor Liam Neeson, seen here on the left opposite Ewan McGregor in Star Wars The Phantom Menace. Photo / Supplied

Wairakei Golf Course and the Kinloch Club, which is the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in New Zealand, are also less than an hour’s drive away.



Seavill said the new owner could further develop the 9.1ha site into residential sections or expand the lodge’s accommodation offerings and take advantage of the post-Covid tourism boom.

The current owner had previously gained consent, which has now lapsed, to subdivide some of the land into 14 sections about 1200sqm each, as well as build a second manager’s accommodation and additional chalets near the main lodge building. There had also been a third consent for a house on a 2614sqm site.

Colliers is marketing the property to both overseas and local buyers and Seavill said its international reputation as one of the best trout fishing spots in the world could see it easily attracting overseas interest.

He would not be drawn on price and added that interested parties would price it as they saw fit. The property is for sale by private treaty closing on Wednesday, December 6. “The wild card is this development land too.”

The luxury Huka Lodge near Taupō , which is also a celebrity haven with Joan Collins, Michael Douglas, Sir Peter Jackson, Sam Neill and Michael J Fox all staying there, was bought by Australian luxury lodge operators Baillie Lodges in 2021 for $41m.

Tongariro Lodge is the second property to hit the market this month. A secluded luxury lodge in the South Island’s alpine and river country is also looking for a new owner after 20 years.

The Manuka Point Station sits more than 1200ha and includes a five-bedroom lodge designed for hunting, fishing and hiking.

Forbes Global Properties agent Anthony Morsinkhof earlier told OneRoof that the lodge attracts wealthy and famous international people and has become a secret address for Middle Eastern royalty, tech entrepreneurs and rock bands.

The property has a price indication of between $30m and $40m is being marketed at rich listers and luxury lodge operators.



