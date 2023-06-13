The house is a rarity in New Plymouth: it's in a prime waterfront location and is a new-build.

He bowled his childhood home to create a striking house that would take "full advantage of the surrounding natural beauty and bustling waterfront".

The three-bedroom, two-storey home at 2 Roy Terrace, in Moturoa, New Plymouth , is the passion project of local businessman Russell Jordan.

An award-winning home with breathtaking views of Taranaki Harbour has hit the market with price expectations of $3.2 million-plus.

Owner Russell Jordan, who runs herb and salad growers Nature Fare, recalled living at his parents’ 1930s villa more than 50 years ago.

The villa was built with its back to the harbour because at the time a hill blocked the water view.

But when Jordan and his three brothers inherited the property, he decided it was time to enjoy the impressive view of Taranaki Harbour.

“We wanted to create a home for the future,” he said. “The only way to redo it was to rebuild it and lift it up to see the sea view.”

With the help of his old school friend and now retired architect Elden Peters at Ardern Peters Architects, the brothers created a modern home complete with a lift.

It was the third property Peters had designed for Jordan and his last before retiring in 2018.





The home was rebuilt and lifted to make the most of the breathtaking harbour views. Photo / Supplied

Following a two-and-a-half-year process, the property was completed in 2019, taking out the Master Builders Award for the Taranaki region in 2020. The property, which has an RV of $2.31m, is being sold by negotiation and buyers with $3.2m-plus are being encouraged to view it.



Jordan said it is the “perfect” home, but he and his wife are ready to downsize after almost four years of living in the high-end three-bedroom, two-bathroom property and enjoying what he describes as “360-degree views”.

“There wouldn’t be a better view anywhere,” he added.

“You don’t just see the sea, you see everything. Because the cruising club is just down there and all the boats going to the boat ramp ... it's never dull, there’s always something on the move.”

Jordan said properties on the street are tightly held with owners staying in their homes for years and, like Jordan’s family, passing them down through generations. Both the neighbouring properties have also been under the same ownership or held within the family for almost 50 years.

“It was built for us forever, but it’s not going to pan out that way I don’t think unfortunately.”





Properties on Roy Terrace are tightly held and tend to be passed down through generations. Photo / Supplied

Only six properties have sold on Roy Terrace in the last five years with the highest sale made in January last year when a nearby property sold for $1.35m, according to OneRoof-Valocity data.



Tall Poppy agent Delwyn McCurdy, who is marketing Jordan's home, said properties in the area were tightly held and those that do come up for sale were usually older homes.

"There are very few newly built homes in this immediate area, some others but a bit further away in location (acquired for future land use) range anywhere in age from 1920s to early 2000s and are now considered dated or may have issues."

McCurdy said building along the coastline usually involves purchasing an older home for about $1.5m to $2.5m-plus, demolishing it, and then rebuilding on the section. The rebuilt can then be complex especially if specialised engineered foundations are required.

