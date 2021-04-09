Kabul, who has an engineering degree and works with many engineering businesses, says the business could be a perfect fit for an existing engineering company or an entrepreneurial person who likes high profits.

LINK Business Broker Serdar Kabul, who is marketing the opportunity says: “This is an engineering business that is capable of any function required at short notice, such as in-house laser cutting. They have highly experienced staff who have over 70 years’ experience in engineering between them.”

The business that produces high-quality fabrications in mild steel, stainless and alloy, fold, and roll and cut laser cutting (with a fibre laser machine) has been in operation for over half a century.

He said the centrally-located growing steel fabrication business had a revenue of over $1.4 million, with a very high profit of over $488,000 in the last financial year.

“This growth pattern is likely to continue with the current demand for bespoke steel products. It is suitable for smart investors or an ambitious individual to take this rapidly growing business to the next level. Overseas investors are also welcomed.”

Kabul highlighted that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies started racing to create something different to stand out from their competition, leading to an increased demand for bespoke steel products.

This engineering workshop has been in a business for years so has a highly skilled and experienced team and enjoys a strong, long-standing customer database. The current owner is ready to stay in the businesses to ensure a smooth transaction. “This gives the new business owner a chance to get on board with minimal risk and to learn the business through the transition period while the current vendor can still actively run the business.” Kabul says.

“This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a rapidly growing industry and highly respected Kiwi engineering industry. This business provides a lot of value to the community. It would be tremendous joy for the new owners to be part of the growth and expansion.”

