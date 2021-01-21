“Steel frame construction is a very popular structural solution for multi-level buildings. The demand for structural steel will continue to grow into the future.”

“It is helping the region grow and expand with safe buildings,” says LINK Broker Serdar Kabul, who has an engineering degree and industry experience.

The structural engineering business is the largest enterprise in the region, offering architectural, metal work, fabrication, fencing and gates and more. Previous projects include infrastructure, schools, and shopping centres.

An innovative construction business in the South Island is for sale.

The growing enterprise, with a revenue of over $4 million and profit of over $1.2 million in the last year, is available in the South Island. Kabul anticipates growing demand for steel construction will provide more opportunities to grow the business





“Smart investors or an ambitious individual could take this rapidly growing business to the next level. It is an industry that you can see a huge growth.”

Changing construction methods in the wake of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake have rapidly boosted the use of structural steel, and Kabul says there is opportunity to diversify revenue streams into other areas. He points out increased government infrastructure spending, through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme as part of the pandemic economic recovery programme, will benefit the construction industry.

The enterprise has a proven capability to deliver large projects on time and on budget, with capacity to grow the workshop further.

It has a highly skilled and experienced workforce and the current owner is prepared to stay in the businesses to ensure a smooth transaction.

“This gives the new business owner a chance to get on board with minimal risk, while learning the business through the transition period.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime – to be part of a rapidly growing industry, operating this go-to enterprise in a unique location in the South Island.

“This is a business that provides a lot of value to the community, for the owners to be part of the growth and expansion, especially of home safety. ”

