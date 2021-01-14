“How would you like to live and work a quick drive away from some of the country’s most stunning beaches? Want to spend your weekends out on the boat or on the beach? Here is your chance with this business opportunity,” say Chamberlain and Kidd.

The Coromandel Peninsula branch of Laser Electrical is being marketed by ABC Business Sales’ Warren Chamberlain and Murray Kidd.

“Laser is now offering the opportunity for someone to join the team in one of the country’s most beautiful lifestyle spots – the Coromandel.”

The business currently operates out of Whitianga and the franchise area now covers the whole Coromandel Peninsula.

Laser Coromandel has an EBIPTD of around $250,000 with a great return on investment of 43 percent. The central commercial site is also available for purchase if desired.

One of the earliest Laser franchises, Laser Electrical Coromandel has been established for 25 years and has built a strong reputation with the local tradesmen, businesses, and homeowners. The company’s prompt and efficient service has become its hallmark, particularly to those in hospitality business needing urgent electrical assistance in the tourist town.

The brokers point out there is scope to increase the business with new commercial and residential developments. The company has ongoing contracts with the Ministry of Justice, DHB, and the local retail and hospitality businesses.

“Whitianga is a thriving community with the need for a full range of electrical services which can be adequately catered for with two fully qualified electricians and two apprentices,” the pair say. Not all Laser owners are on-tools, instead taking the lead business development and sales role.

Founded in New Zealand in 1983, Laser Electrical is the leading nationwide electrical network, made up of highly qualified and experienced electricians who cover all electrical system needs. Each franchise is locally owned and operated, with strong support from the national franchise office and other network members.

Laser has developed into one of the top franchise groups, expanding into Australia in 2004 and adding Laser Plumbing in 2006. With over 250 members across New Zealand and Australia, Laser Group is the largest network of plumbing and electrical contractors and is a highly recognised nation-wide brand.

The brand is renowned for delivering dependable services to residential, commercial, rural, and industrial customer, offering deep expertise to franchisees with systems, a collaborative network, preferential group purchasing, and joint advertising and media promotion.

“As a brand, Laser prides itself on consistent, high quality, with a tagline of being totally dependable,” says Kidd.

"The Laser franchise has been built on their core values and they pride themselves on the quality and experience of staff throughout the group nationally. Here's a great business that has been priced to meet the market expectations."

“Many Laser businesses are significant enterprises in their own right. Businesses of this quality in sought-after beach locations do not come to market very often.

“Laser will provide a new owner with a strong trades background with plenty of comfort and help with continued success” says Chamberlain.

Contact: Warren Chamberlain, ABC, 021 141 5844 or Murray Kidd, 021 368 441



