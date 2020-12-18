“Kitchen Studio’s years in business have taught them that customers prefer a different, softer approach, which is one of the reasons why more Kiwis trust them to transform their kitchens than any other kitchen company.”

Kitchen Studio Tauranga is part of the 35-year-old Kitchen Studio franchise group, a market leader that was voted the country’s most trusted kitchen brand for the past four years. The company’s kitchens are backed by the 10-year product guarantee and deposit guarantee.

"Do you want to spend 2021 soaking up the sun in beautiful Tauranga? Well here is the perfect business opportunity for you,” the pair say.

ABC Business Sales’ Warren Chamberlain and Murray Kidd are marketing the Tauranga branch of New Zealand’s most trusted kitchen brand Kitchen Studio as the perfect lifestyle business opportunity to start the summer.

Owners do not need kitchen design or cabinetmaking experience as all kitchen manufacturing is completed to Kitchen Studio prescribed standards by industry-leading manufacturers. Design is handled by a skilled in-house team.

“The backing of the franchise group ensures that even the most challenging jobs are ably handled. Successful owners relate well to people, can manage a team, have a good head for business, and a passion for sales. Owners of Kitchen Studio franchises come from a variety of business backgrounds.”

Chamberlain and Kidd say that franchise owners are well supported by the franchisor, including access to a dedicated franchise business development manager to help maximise business.

The Kitchen Studio Distributions Ltd board oversees the governance and ensures core values of the group are upheld. National terms of trade and supply chain with industry-leading suppliers ensures excellent buying power and product offerings.

“Having the best CAD packages, allows for an exceptional level of presentations, accuracy of quoting, orders and manufacturing – helping to provide customers with a first-class experience from the start to completion of their new kitchen.”

Kitchen Studio’s professional, user-friendly, and interactive website is renowned as one of the best in the business, the brokers say.

“It is a great communication tool and provides a library of information from the start of the kitchen design process to the product end.”

The Tauranga franchise covers the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and the East Cape, and the brokers say there is an option to open a new showroom in Rotorua.

“This provides a genuine potential growth avenue with the benefit of no additional franchise costs.”

The brokers report that Kitchen Studio Tauranga is one of the strongest performing franchises in the network and in the current buoyant market conditions it is well placed to continue its success. The franchise offers a solid business opportunity with minimal overheads.

“Most staff are on contract and no real stock is required. That there are no ongoing franchise fees is an added benefit to a purchaser. “

The business has come through the 2020 pandemic strongly, the level of customer enquiry has remained high. Kitchen Studio Tauranga is an exceptional business and priced to meet current market expectations.

“Kitchen Studio Tauranga is an outstanding business opportunity that ticks all the boxes. Lifestyle location, no industry experience required, most trusted brand in the industry, and excellent franchise support will provide great comfort to any new owner. A business of this quality will not be on the market very long” says ABC’s Warren Chamberlain.

Contact: Warren Chamberlain, ABC Business Sales, 021 141 5844; Murray Kidd 021 368 441



