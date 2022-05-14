Chairs can say a lot about the houses they sit in. If your lounge is home to the threatening seat of power from Game of Thrones, it’s likely any guests you have over will be thinking twice about staying for dinner. In the same vein, presenting a wobbly stool for visitors to sit on doesn't say much about your hosting abilities either.

An occasional chair has the power to transform the space its sit in. In the old days, interior decorators would refer to such items as feature chairs, and they would be liberally sprinkled around a home. But features only work if the rest of the home is in sync, otherwise it is just a super comfy chair for slouching into with a good book, and in that respect usage trumps fancy fabrics and stylish designs.

When you are shopping for an occasional chair, first reflect on your current interior scheme. Start with what type of style you have put together in the space your chair will sit. If the chair doesn't fit, you'll need to decide if it's worth changing your decor to suit the chair as many of these items can be expensive.



