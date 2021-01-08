The good news is that the style of outdoor furniture hasn’t changed radically over the years and you will be immediately drawn to a certain look for your outdoor area.

We like to curate outdoor living furniture and arrangements around the personality and entertaining habits of our clients, but lately that has been combined with what we can actually source that is in stock.

Interior designers often dabble in sorting out our clients’ outdoor furniture selection to complement what we have done with their interior scheme. No matter what our personality type, Kiwis love living outside and socialising with friends and family around the barbecue.





A big table, with comfortable seating is perfect for summer entertaining. Photo / Supplied

First, we design the soft seating for people to share a platter of food and informal drinks, before they head by the main event of dinner at a table - which involves hours of talking over favourite winery masterpieces.

Planning the soft seating arrangement comes down to what is best for the space: an L-shaped lounge suite or a combination of three-seater or two-seater couches and armchairs. Either of these arrangements are completed with an outdoor rug and a coffee table.

I prefer outdoor furniture pieces to have arms that you can put a drink on and I like to somewhat replicate the aesthetic of the home's interior design.

The dining table style is determined by what the client likes, but for long hours of eating and talking we invest highly in comfortable upholstered chairs.

Then there’s what we call the “solitude sanctuary”: a place we like to indulge the inner peace with a reading and resting nook.





Outdoor seating areas should be decorated with as much care and style as interiors. Photo / Supplied

This could be a day bed, large armchair or sun chair to bask in the sun or shade for the summer. We would generally pair this with a round table to encourage equal social connection and balance within a space. The shape - a round, rectangle or square - largely depends on the shape of the outdoor living area.

Use lots of plants to distinguish the two spaces. Earthy or cool colour tones in cushions and throws really enhances the summer sanctuary for people to escape busy work life.

For the family the outdoor living pieces need to be unbreakable, flexible and all inclusive.





Outdoor living should include places for entertaining and places for solitude and sanctuary. Photo / Supplied

A large extension table needs seats that are easy to wipe down and are fine in all sorts of weather so you don’t need to put furniture away over winter months.

If you have a pool then make sure you have a few beanbags and sun chairs to go around. If you have space, get plenty of chairs or bags to avoid the children fighting over just one.

I also recommend an outdoor sport seating area for parents to have a moment of peace whilst also providing an overflow of seating if required.

For fabrics and materials for seats and cushions,it pays to invest in high quality sunbrella/outdoor fabrics. Choose colours that are not too dark, as, despite what people say, fabroc won’t hold its as-new colour under the strong New Zealand sun. A mid-grey is perfect to hide grubby hand marks or accidental spills.

Finally, before you buy furniture or accessories, look carefully at product warranties and materials care guides. Take extra care if you’re using outdoor gear in coastal areas, and be careful that sunscreen can deteriorate some of the cheaper fibres.







