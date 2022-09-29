“No one wants to do this themselves, they want it already done,” he said.

Ray White agent Steve Koerber, who marketed the property with wife Nila, told OneRoof that there were not enough quality homes on the market right now, and buyers were jumping on well-executed renovations.

Two bidders pushed the price of the modern four-bedroom home on Mahoe Avenue, in Remuera, well above its 2021 CV of $3.5m.

The former Auckland home of late broadcasting legend Sir Paul Holmes sold under the hammer this week for $4.15 million.

Koerber said that some of Sir Paul’s gardens surrounding the Brent Hulena-designed house were still there, although the landscaping was updated as part of a complete renovation of the house in 2019.

The house now has new cladding and double-glazed joinery and the updated interiors are a contrast to the Holmes’ more traditional décor style.

Sir Paul and his wife Lady Deborah lived in the lock-up-and-leave townhouse for just over a year before selling up in 2007 for $1.85m to move to a home with a larger garden in nearby Portland Road.

Sir Paul joked at the time that the couple needed more room for their dance moves, as he was starring in the third season of TV show, Dancing With The Stars.





Sir Paul Holmes and Lady Deborah in the living room of their Mahoe Avenue home when they were selling it in 2007. Photo / Geoff Dale

The 332sqm house in double grammar zone has multiple outdoor entertaining spaces viewed from the principal rooms with soaring double height ceilings, and amenities included a study and second lounge upstairs.



Eighteen months after they sold their Mahoe Avenue house, Sir Paul and Lady Deborah permanently moved from Auckland to their country estate, Mana Lodge, in Poukawa, Hawke’s Bay.

The broadcaster’s investiture ceremony was held on the grounds just two weeks before his death in 2013, aged 62. The lodge was bought off of Sir Paul’s estate in 2016 for $3.5m by a Kiwi family and sold again in 2021 for $5.2m.

