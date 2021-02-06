Mana Lodge was built in 1947 and was memorably described by Sir Paul as his treasure.

Boasting a 2019 rating valuation of $4.2 million, the 45 acre estate offers buyers a chance to secure a piece of Kiwi history.

Mana Lodge, the former family home of broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes, is back on the market, with some high net-worth individuals and expats expressing interest.

The broadcaster held it close to his heart for more than 15 years and it’s where he and Lady Deborah Holmes were married and where his investiture ceremony was held, two weeks before his death in 2013, aged 62.

The current owners upgraded the estate soon after buying it, installing a multi-million-dollar equestrian centre, complete with horse-jumping arena.

Bayleys agent Tim Wynne-Lewis, who is marketing the estate for sale by way of tender, closing February 25, told OneRoof that the owners’ daughters were keen horse-riders and the centre had hosted some of New Zealand’s best equestrians.

“They created a world-class arena in Hawke’s Bay and some of this country’s best riders have done training programmes there,” Wynne-Lewis said.

The agent added that plans had been drawn up to develop a stables complex with accommodation at the top.





Mana Lodge was built in 1947 and is one of the finest homes in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said the owners had also renovated the Gatehouse on the estate, turning the two-bedroom structure into five-star accommodation with detached sleepout.

The lodge itself has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wine cellar and a study room, while outside a large outdoor pool stretches out to a 40m pergola with paved walkway and a large well-maintained garden with rare imported lilies.





The two-bedroom Gatehouse on the estate is used as five-star rented accommodation. Photo/ Supplied

The sale comes as Hawke’s Bay feels the benefit of the post-lockdown surge in the housing market.

According to the latest OneRoof figures, Hawke’s Bay has been New Zealand’s hottest region for house price growth. The region’s median property value is up 20% on pre-Covid levels to $640,000.

Lifestyle properties in the region have been in demand as buyers seek out holiday homes and places to escape the city crowds.





The property stretches over 18.6ha of Hawke’s Bay land and has an RV of $4.2 million. Photo / Supplied

Wynne-Lewis said he had calls from expats and buyers from outside Hawke’s Bay enquiring about the sale of Mana Lodge.

“It’s an iconic piece of the Hawke’s Bay countryside. The majority of people have been high-net-worth individuals who are looking for a private retreat and to escape the rat race,” he said.

“There are also some well-off locals who have always admired Mana Lodge but who missed out the last time it was on the market.”



