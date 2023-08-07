While the two sales happened three months apart, the actual title transfers both occurred in July within just hours of each other, according to the property titles.

The art trophy home then sold again in June for $5,388,888, OneRoof-Valocity records show.

The late Auckland-based architect Ron Sang’s Glenfell Place property, in Epsom, sold under the hammer in March for $5.5m at Ray White Parnell’s auction rooms.

The home of one of New Zealand’s greatest architects has sold for just under $5.4 million – about $100,000 less than what the seller paid for it at auction just three months earlier.

Sang’s five-bedroom Auckland estate was listed with Ray White agents George Erdos and Howard Sidnam in February and sold at auction a few weeks later.

Bidding on the five-bedroom home in Epsom opened at $4.8m and then paused at $5m for nearly 50 minutes of negotiations, before coming back on the market for sale at $5.388m. Two more bids were placed, and it finally sold for $5.5m – $150,000 below RV.

Read more:

- Overseas buyer shells out $11m-plus for super-car fan's 'crazy mansion'

- Trophy rental home snapped up by offshore buyers after near-$1m facelift

- Young couple snaps up 30-year-old Remuera home with ‘auction-stopping’ offer of $5.5m

Erdos declined to comment on the latest sale when approached by OneRoof.

Sang’s wife Margaret told OneRoof at the time of listing the property that he had designed their 429sqm home on a 1010sqm section to suit the tree-filled site on a quiet street behind Government House.

The home included his typical hallmarks – a giant red front door, a floor plan that divides the formal living from the family areas, along with gallery walls and built-in niches to display their art enormous collection, she said.





The formal sitting room pictured with some of Sang's impressive art collection. Photo / Supplied





The huge red front door was a Ron Sang signature. Photo / Supplied

The house was split into a half circular block with the formal living room and a bedroom on the ground floor, more bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, while a more conventional rectangle block contained the kitchen, informal living, garage and office. The two areas were connected by a glass gallery bridge. Outside was a private sculptural pool and spa area designed by Sang’s friend and landscape architect Ted Smythe.



Immediately after the house sold under the hammer in March, a second auction of Sang’s 200-stong art collection was called by Art+Object director and auctioneer Ben Plumbly. The new owners were then given the chance to buy some of his artwork to keep in the house.

Sang died in 2021 at the age of 82 and his Glenfell Place home was one of some 400 buildings that he designed. He became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2000 for service to architecture and the arts.

- Additional reporting Catherine Smith

- Click here to find more properties for sale in Epsom



