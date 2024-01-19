Haddleton had planned to bowl the homes, which he acquired over a 17-year period for a total of $20m, and build in their stead a large European-style mansion overlooking the beach. However, those plans changed following the deaths of his wife and business partner Sue in May 2022 and son Matthew last year.

Although listed for sale individually, together they would offer more than 2700sqm of prime beachfront land for development.

The luxury homes are owned by Kiwi rich-lister and tech entrepreneur Guy Haddleton and have a combined CV of nearly $30 million.

Three adjoining properties on Auckland’s Takapuna Beach have hit the market for sale after their owner pulled the pin on plans to build a mega-mansion in the suburb.

Read more:

- $9m house sale in Auckland’s most overlooked suburb

- Architectural stunner that charges visitors $14,700 a night



- 57 broken windows, 40 bourbon cans: Derelict shell now asking nearly $3m



Haddleton told OneRoof that his farm north of Auckland had become his “centre of gravity” since the twin tragedies. He felt now was the right time to sell his Takapuna properties.



On offer to buyers, through New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty agent Aaron Reid, are a four-bedroom French-style chateau at 25A Park Avenue and a modern four-bedroom Brent Hulena-designed pad at 25 Park Avenue. A five-bedroom home to the rear at 29 William Street is also quietly on the market.





Guy Haddleton at 25A Park Avenue, Takapuna, the beach house that he built with his late wife. Photo / Jason Oxenham





The Haddletons and architect Greg Noble looked to Europe for inspiration for the house’s traditional styling and craftsmanship. Photo / Supplied

“I’m glad we didn’t do that [mansion] for a whole host of reasons, not least just understanding the sensitivity of those who have money and those who don’t. It would have just been obscene to have that on the beach,” he said.

25A Park Avenue, which the Haddletons picked up in 2003 for just under $4m, boasts a design by architect Greg Noble and is a curved, multi-level home that is one of a few stand-out properties on the beachfront.

Haddleton said Noble’s design was traditional and European in style. “Sue and I were traditionalists. We loved traditional craftsmanship and we wanted to keep those skills alive,” he said.

“Greg had a passion for England, and we had a passion for England – there was a meeting of the minds. We knew exactly what we wanted.

“Greg comes with me to Europe every year. We just love stopping off in towns and villages to just explore, looking at architecture. We have a fantastic time.”





The kitchen, with stone benches and carefully placed windows, overlooks the casual dining room and beach. Photo / Supplied





The front terrace overlooks the beach. Photo / Supplied

The elaborate build took three years and involved 100 tradespeople, with specialist craftsmen assembled by an “old school master builder”. The interiors feature striking Italian chandeliers, fine wallpapers and European furniture.

Haddleton estimates that the build would cost around $15m today.

“We can have 100 people around for big parties, it’s a fabulous house for entertaining. And it’s extraordinarily warm in winter,” he said.

The Haddletons bought the four-bedroom house next door, at 25 Park Avenue, a modern Brent Hulena design, in an off-market deal for $11.75m in 2019, intending to remove both houses, and the one at 29 William Street, which they bought in 2020 for $5m, and build another huge house, with Noble engaged as the architect.





The pool and outdoor dining, on the side of the house, is both sunny and private . Photo / Supplied





The top floor master suite has a bathroom, patio on the waterfront and a second smaller office . Photo / Supplied

“Greg Noble’s design, it was classic, it was beautiful. As an exercise in design, it would be a beautiful thing to see,” he said. Instead, Haddleton is a year into another likely three-year build of a Noble-designed home on the farm.

Haddleton’s agent Aaron Reid would not be drawn on price but noted that with building costs for similar mansions along the waterfront now hitting $30,000 per square metre, and a typical section on the beach fetching $10m, expectations were high.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own these neighbouring gems and bring your dream residence to life. The possibilities are boundless, and such a unique opportunity is unlikely to come around again.”





The four-bedroom Brent Hulena-designed modern house at 25 Park Avenue has floor-to-ceiling glass . Photo / Supplied





The double height living room opens to the pool courtyard and the beachfront lawns. Photo / Supplied

Reid said interest had come from locals, as well as buyers from America, the UK, Singapore and Dubai.

“Interest is to buy both houses as the family compound and retain the houses, or each individually. We’ve not quite got the US billionaire wanting to come down and bowl the lot,” he said.

- 25 Park Avenue and 25A Park Avenue, both in Takapuna, are for sale by deadline closing February 29. Buyers for neighbouring 29 William Street should contact Reid directly



