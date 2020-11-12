Bayleys agent Blair Haddow, who listed the property at 19 Chamberlain Street, said it was an "amazing price" for a house with no off-street parking.

A beautifully renovated villa in Auckland's Grey Lynn sold under the hammer this week for $3.55 million - more than $1 million above its 2017 CV.

The buyers were returning expats "who had looked at everything" on the market.

"They said they'd looked at 17 properties. They were sick of missing out."

Two other properties that sold at Bayleys' auctions this week showed another trend emerging: buyers with young children stretching themselves to secure multi-million-dollar homes in Auckland's most exclusive suburbs.

A four-bedroom luxury house with outdoor swimming pool at 50 Hamilton Road, Herne Bay, fetched $5.335 million - more than $2.5 million above its 2017 CV - after strong competition from bidders.

Bayleys agent Edward Pack, who brought the house to auction, said the new owners, a young Auckland family, were thrilled with their purchase.

“Whenever you buy property you have to fight for it and they paid a fair price for it,” he said.

The vendors had lived at the property for 25 years and had raised several kids there. The new owners would be looking to do the same, he said.

“They [the vendors] were so happy to sell it to another young family. It was so special.”





50 Hamilton Road was designed by Crosson Architects. Photo / Supplied

The house was designed by Crosson Architects and although it renovated a while ago, the designer features had held up incredibly well, Pack said.

“It has a really feel-good factor about it when you walk in,” he said.

Pack's other listing on the Bayleys auction block was 119 West End Road, in neighbouring Westmere. The five-bedroom, two-level house sold under the hammer to a young family for $4.43 million - more than $1 million above its CV.





119 West End Road, in Westmere, sold under the hammer for $4.43 million. Photo / Supplied

The house had been recently renovated and sits on a 721sqm site with an outdoor pool. “The owners are very clever and they created a beautiful home where when you walk in you feel like you are on holiday,” Pack said.

Fifty groups, all of them families, had gone through the open homes. “They can grow up and enjoy this home as much as the owners did,” Pack said of the buyers.



