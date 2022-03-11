“Dad had £2500, there were three sites in the ballot, and he pulled out the Arney Road section,” says daughter Tessa.

It was one of the first to occupy the coveted ribbon of land, when former New Zealand Airforce pilot Max Graham and his wife Kathleen took ownership of the site.

The modest 1950s house sits on a quarter acre section on New Zealand’s most expensive street – Arney Road, in Remuera, Auckland.

A two-bedroom home built by a World War II veteran 70 years ago is expected to fetch millions of dollars when it goes to auction later this month .

“When they got there, there were just horses. It was nothing like it is today. Dad built the home with the help of a builder. We had a very easy life there. Everyone was so neighbourly. We played with all the kids in the neighbourhood.

“We had this slip and slide down the front of the property, we’d be on it for hours, it was a great upbringing.”

She adds: “We watched as the Sky Tower was gradually constructed. Over the years we’ve seen the fireworks discharging off it in full display, and followed the ships come into the harbour, the views are like nothing else.”

Sitting on a street known for $10m-plus mansions, 120 Arney Road is a stand-out property. North-facing and fronted with large windows and a balcony from where to take the view, the brick house has a commanding position on the street.





The quarter acre section is zoned for development. Photo / Supplied

It is perched on the peak of the section and is backed by a private, flat and perfect lawn.

The property as a whole has new CV of $4.5m and is zoned for development – a plus in Auckland’s prized double grammar.

Ray White Remuera agents Steve and Nila Koerber, who are marketing the property, said it was unique. “A property like this, tightly held for nearly 70 years, in a location like this, is often sought but seldom found,” he said.

“It even surprised me to discover that the zoning will allow multiple dwellings to be built. I can't wait to see what the new owner will create on this site. I would design a sleek mid-century style Frank Lloyd-Wright-inspired home, the potential is limitless.”

120 Arney Road in Remuera, Auckland will be sold at auction on March 22.