Ray White Remuera agents Ryan Dixon and Alex Smith, who are the marketing the dual parcel of land, said that they had been contacted by numerous potential buyers since the listing went live.

The property for sale at 56 Arney Road and 37 Arney Crescent has had only three owners in almost 120 years, and is on the market for the first time in 33 years. It comprises two adjoining sections, one of which is empty, the other of which houses a five-bedroom Edwardian villa.

The land sits on the corner of Arney Road and Arney Crescent in Auckland’s Remuera and the agents tasked with selling it say it offers buyers the chance to build a luxury mansion in a suburb where large sites are a rarity.

An 1800sqm-plus block of land for sale on New Zealand’s most expensive street could fetch well over $13 million.

While some of those making enquiries are interested in just the existing home, or building a new dwelling on the empty section, others are keen on purchasing both sites, removing the villa and constructing a mansion to rival other luxury homes in the two blue chip streets. Smith says there are no directly comparable properties but interest in the two sites together is expected to start at $13m to $15m.







The dual parcel of land at 56 Arney Road and 37 Arney Crescent is zone single house. Photo / Supplied

Dixon adds: “Opportunities like this do not come by often on the northern slopes of Remuera, let alone within this tightly held location of Arney Road and Arney Crescent, arguably two of New Zealand’s most desirable addresses.”

Originally one corner site that was subdivided, the two properties together total 1832sqm. The Arney Road villa on 1211sqm has five bedrooms and immaculately maintained period features including original fireplaces, sash windows and high board and batten ceilings. Owner Sally Jacobson says they were keen for updates they’ve carried out to keep it architecturally pure, as it was one of the decreasing number of villas in Auckland that has not been “mucked around with”.

“This leaves an opportunity for a sympathetic extension to take advantage of the superb sea views and north-facing sun.”

The villa was built around the turn of the last century, with the first owners living there until the 1930s, when it was sold to the Buckland family. They raised their two children there, and when the home was sold to the current owners in 1989, the daughter of the house, who had never married, was still sleeping in the nursery adjoining her late parents’ bedroom.





The five-bedroom villa still retains its period features. Photo / Supplied

Jacobson, whose two children were born and raised in the home, says she loves the charm and soul of the house, which is solid and has a safe and airy feel. “The tree-filled garden allows almost complete privacy and a feeling of serenity to prevail, both inside and out. It is a haven, and yet on a site that is a 20-minute walk to Remuera, Parnell and also Newmarket.”

The flat 621sqm section next door has been well used by her family over the years. “It allowed for many family games and fun at birthday parties, such as three-legged and egg and spoon races.”

Plans drawn up by architect Lawrence Sumich for a two-storey home on Arney Crescent section were approved in 2004 but that house was never built. Both properties are in a single house zone.

There’s potential for an absolutely phenomenal home, complete with swimming pool, tennis court and dual access from both Arney Rd and Arney Cres, says Smith. “Given where it is, and being north-facing with sea views, I think the next family who lives here will also end up staying for a very long period of time.”