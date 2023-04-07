At the time of purchase Judy ran a business designing and manufacturing furniture, with Terry’s division of the firm focusing on hardware, which helped fuel their shared passion for architecture.

Its owner, Judy, says of the home she purchased with her late husband Terry in 1977: “Buying it was really the best decision we ever made. You don’t live in a house for 45 years unless it offers you everything. It’s been a fantastic family home because of its size, its layout and its flexibility.”

Mark-Brown designed the 1960-built home, which will soon appear in the documentary Brown vs Brown which his filmmaker son Simon Mark-Brown will debut at the Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival in May.

This Remuera home designed by acclaimed modernist architect Peter Mark-Brown is on the market for the first time in 45 years, shortly before it will feature in a documentary about the late Kiwi architect.

Peter Mark-Brown, of the practice Mark-Brown and Fairhead, drew inspiration from international influences, including the work of one of the United States’ most significant mid-century modernist architects, Richard Neutra.

6 Dromorne Road in Remuera, Auckland, is on the market for sale by way of auction on April 19. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom property has a 2021 RV of $3.2 million.

Judy says: “People often say the home isn’t what they expected as it doesn’t initially reveal much with really only one window facing the street. Then they come in and experience its wonderful flow.”





Its quietly-set 809sqm grounds are five minutes’ walk from Remuera Train Station and just over that to Remuera Village, so Judy never had to drive their children to school.

The home with double carport and gated entry courtyard had an upper level added in the late 1960s. Modernist features endure, including extensive floating tongue-and-groove matai ceilings and clerestory upper windows topping abundant rear glazing.



There’s easy flow out to the generous north-facing brick patio with reflective water feature and the garden.

Judy says: “It’s a house that wraps around you and is a joy to live in, with all-day sun. This was the beginning of open-plan living. You walk from the entrance through big double doors into a spacious living room, through more double doors into a generous dining room and then move into the kitchen-family room.

“With the big double doors nothing feels closed off and you can create an intimacy or have everything wide open when entertaining.”





Friend Ron Sang, who’d worked with Mark-Brown and Fairhead, was over having dinner when he started re-envisaging extending the kitchen which now has granite benches, parquet floors and a walk-in pantry.

A west wing offers three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Upstairs’ main bedroom with library area and walk-in wardrobe accompanies another bathroom and a fifth bedroom or study.

Judy says the home’s flexibility has encouraged her long ownership, through raising children, Terry passing away and her remaining here after she re-partnered. Children now grown, she and her partner Trevor are art enthusiasts who have appreciated good space to hang art and have used some bedrooms for their art practices or as offices.

They are moving into a retirement apartment.

Ray White agent Steve Koerber, who is marketing the property, says: “There will always be an air of mystery around an iconic 1960s architect-designed home, especially when it is for sale for the first time in 45 years.”



