The double grammar school-zoned property was announced on the market at $3.46m and sold under the hammer for $3.5m – $300,000 more than its RV.

Bidding opened at $2m and quickly rose in increments of $100,000 until it reached $3.25m when it inched up in smaller bids of between $25,000 and $30,000.

The five-bedroom home on Dromorne Road, in Remuera, saw six bidders spar it out and place 28 bids on the property, which last sold 45 years ago for $68,000.

A home in one of Auckland’s most tightly-held streets has sold under the hammer for $3.5 million, just weeks before it makes its film festival debut next month.

Ray White listing agent Steve Koerber said people had been interested in the uniqueness of the property and its modernist style.

The new owners lived locally, appreciated good architecture and knew how to enhance it having owned a mid-century home before, he said.

The vendor stayed in the house for 45 years and loved its flow. Photo / Supplied

“They are in the industry – the building industry basically – that they can source materials and get jobs done so they’ve been able to enhance a couple of homes since I’ve known them. This is over a long period – I've known them probably 15 years.”

The sale on Wednesday was only the 13th in a decade on Dromorne Road.

The home was designed by acclaimed modernist architect Peter Mark-Brown and features in a documentary Brown vs Brown made by his film-maker son Simon made about his famous father. It makes its debut at the Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival in May.

The owner Judy told OneRoof last month that she loved living in the house which had wonderful flow.

“It’s a house that wraps around you and is a joy to live in, with all-day sun. This was the beginning of open-plan living. You walk from the entrance through big double doors into a spacious living room, through more double doors into a generous dining room and then move into the kitchen-family room.

“With the big double doors nothing feels closed off and you can create an intimacy or have everything wide open when entertaining.”

Under Judy’s ownership the property underwent a kitchen renovation overseen by her friend Ron Sang who worked with the original architect Mark-Brown. The kitchen now includes granite benches, parquet floors and a walk-in pantry.

She bought the property with her late husband Terry, raised her children there and has even lived there with her new partner Trevor. She only decided to put the house on the market as the couple are downsizing to a retirement apartment.

Koerber said the owner was happy with the result and had come to the realisation that they wouldn’t be able to get as high a price as they would have 12 to 18 months ago, which is what most sellers are experiencing.

