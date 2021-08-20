On offer are one and two-bedroom dual-aspect apartments across three storeys, there's car parking for 32 vehicles, secure storage for bicycles, and every home has a Panasonic heat pump.

The build-to-rent development at 50 Selwyn Street will welcome its first residents in September, and right now arc is inviting prospective residents to register their interest in securing a home there.

Specialist build-to-rent business arc, is opening its first purpose-built rental-only complex of 48 homes to help close the gap on Auckland's rental market of high prices, scarce supply, and uncertain tenure.

A modern, warm and dry home is guaranteed for residents of arc Onehunga , a brand new apartment complex opening next month.

Behind arc Onehunga is Kent Gardner, CEO at build-to-rent business arc, who has a strong track record in property development, investment and philanthropy in the UK and Europe. He returned to New Zealand recently and embarked on establishing a long-term build-to-rent business.

Gardner says: “The internationally proven ‘build-to-rent’ model is seen as an exciting option to stimulate housing supply and deliver critically needed long-term solutions for the 1.5 million Kiwis who live in rented homes.”

Gardner says 'Love Renting' is the company's mantra because it aims to revolutionise renting in New Zealand with homes built, owned, and managed for the long term by arc for its residents.

“We want to take the lord out of landlord,” he says. “When residents are treated as valued long-term customers their home is truly their home. We don’t want to move our family in, we don’t want to sell, we want this to be your home for as long as you like.”

arc Onehunga balcony and living area. Photo / Supplied.



Arc Onehunga is five minutes' walk to public transport hubs and close to hundreds of shops and offices in the town centre.

Gardner describes the location as having a warm village feel, there's established character buildings and a waterfront walking trail – great for short strolls.

“Onehunga is one of the city’s most charming suburbs,” he says. “There's easy motorway access and rail connection to the CBD, and it's a diverse community that welcomes everyone.”

Among the 1,000 local businesses is the popular Dress Smart fashion outlet and there are plenty of local events to enjoy too, including Onehunga's annual arts festival. In addition, there are lots of safe open spaces for families to enjoy, and Auckland Airport is just 10 minutes away by car.

arc Onehunga kitchen and living area. Photo / Supplied.

Kitchens feature Fisher & Paykel appliances, soft-close drawers, there's European finishes in the bathroom, and Englefield fittings.

As both builder and long-term owner, arc builds to last. Gardner says, “We’ve taken the same care in building these apartments as you would building your own home”.

Bedrooms enjoy open views of the area, privacy, and light. Living areas flow to covered balconies, and with the living space prioritised over multiple bathrooms there's more room than you might expect. One bedroom apartments are 52m2 plus balcony and two-bedroom apartments are 66m2 plus balcony.

Every home has high-speed fibre internet, there's energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as a dedicated and secure public space for residents to enjoy and build that community spirit.

View of Onehunga. Photo / Supplied.

Entry to the $30 million building – designed by Brewer Davidson Architects – is via a smart access security system and each home has a Homestar energy efficiency rating of six – meaning lower heating bills thanks to the building's solar energy and “high-spec wall insulation”.

Outside, extensive native landscaping enhances the street appeal and environment, and a grand Pohutukawa tree – thought to be more than 160 years old – welcomes residents at the entrance.

The initial release of rentals will be from $490 to $690 a week. All building repair and maintenance is covered and managed by arc Onehunga's owner, so it all adds up to worry-free living.

“Maintenance is a priority and managed professionally,” says Gardner. “It's our job, and a priority, to keep all aspects of the building well-maintained and up to date.

“Dedicated, professional management and maintenance of the building and utilities is fully inclusive, along with online management of bills.”

To register your interest in living at arc Onehunga, visit arcresidential.co.nz



