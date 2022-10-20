The Oxford farmers couldn’t bear to see another building being knocked down so sold their farm and spent $3m on saving the house.

Brian and Bernie Cribb told Stuff in 2016 that they fell in love with the 1912 home after spotting it for sale online.

The large nine-bedroom, five-bathroom Racecourse Hill Homestead in Darfield was purchased for $825,000 in an “as is, where is” condition after the 2010 earthquakes.

A historic homestead that underwent a $3 million restoration after being badly damaged in the Christchurch earthquake is back on the market for sale .

The extensive renovations included replacing chimney that had fallen through the roof and repairing the bricks on the ground floor of the home resulting in an almost brand-new home.

In a bid to save yet another property being bowled, they later moved a decommissioned Catholic church from Coalgate onto its grounds.

The couple’s commitment to the house resulted in the house winning multiple awards including the Canterbury Heritage Award in 2016 and the Registered Master Builder 2016 House of the Year Renovation Award.

But the Cribbs sold the home in January 2017 for $4.6m when it got too big for them.





The property was restored to its former glory. Photo / Supplied

The current owners have also made their mark on the property by spending $300,000 on the pond and waterfall, which is now an impressive focal point for anyone entering the gated property.

Ray White salesperson Kate Cameron, who is selling the property with Brendan Shefford, said the well-known property is now surplus to her vendor’s requirements.

“He’s a lot older and doesn’t spend as much time as he would like to there so he’s allowing the new owners to move in and love it as much as he did.”

She said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own Canterbury's most exceptional and historic homestead” that includes both a family and commercial kitchen, a formal dining room, sitting room and billiard room.

Situated on a 25.82ha landscaped section hidden behind large trees and gates is also a heated swimming pool, grass tennis court, outdoor fire and substantial equestrian facilities including a dressage arena and stable complex.

Cameron said a lot of heritage homes appeared to need a lot of work to bring them up to scratch, but everything has already been done to this stunning home.

“It’s all renovated, it’s been done to a really beautiful standard, it’s just move in and enjoy – there's nothing to do.”

Cameron said these types of properties rarely came on the market and will appeal to a wide range of buyers including extended families, those downsizing from large farms and business people. Enquiries have already been coming in from around the country including from Aucklanders and people down south.





An aerial view of the property. The homestead sits on 25.82ha. Photo / Supplied

The chapel has previously been used for weddings so had potential to be transformed into a “magical and bespoke wedding venue”.

“The property has multiple options as a grand old homestead and home for somebody, but also numerous potential business opportunities such as luxury accommodation, wedding and events venue etcetera, subject to necessary consents.

“Therefore, buyers will see the home differently depending on what they believe the potential the property has and what they can do.”

The property is being sold by deadline sale.