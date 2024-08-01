OneRoof has decided not to publish the street address or link to the listing for privacy reasons. The listing, however, states the house is Healthy Homes Compliant, and has a modern kitchen and two toilets.

OneRoof records show the house last changed hands in 2007 for $373,000 and has 2021 CV of $1.15 million. The OneRoof estimate for the property is $955,000.

The tidy two-bedroom 96sqm brick and tile unit, close to the Dress Smart shopping mall, hit the market last week and has a sale deadline of August 6.

The Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, is selling an investment property in Auckland’s Onehunga.

The agent’s marketing says the “home is perfect for first-time buyers, downsizers, or anyone seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle in a prime location”.

The listing photos show a well-maintained fresh-looking home.



Luxon owns several rental properties, a holiday home on Waiheke Island and a family home in Remuera.

Last year, in the run-up to the election, he told Q+A host Jack Tame that his investment portfolio did not affect his judgement on housing policy and that he had been upfront with Kiwis on the number of homes he owned.





Christopher Luxon owns several rental properties. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon’s National-led Government has brought back interest rate deductibility for property investors and reduced the bright-line period from 10 years to two.

Luxon is selling in a subdued housing market, with the latest OneRoof figures showing Auckland’s average property value fell 2.4% in the last three months and Onehunga’s dropped 7.2%.

However, Luxon is selling up after a hold period of almost 17 years, and may have built up a large amount of equity in the property.

While first-home buyers are the most active group in the market right now, investors have started to show renewed interest in buying.

Wayne Shum, senior research analyst at OneRoof’s data partner Valocity, said properties that appealed to first-home buyers and investors were likely to see a price boost.

But properties that appealed only to investors were struggling. “Investors are only looking for bargains – they’re not going to pay top money,” he said.

