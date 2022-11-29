But Harcourts listing agent Grant Shackleton says potential buyers should ignore previous expectations as the property has been “significantly repositioned” in the market.

It has an RV of $3.35 million and was listed at the start of the year for $6.49m .

The state-of-the art four-bedroom, three-bathroom architecturally-designed home at 88 Braid Road, in Saint Andrews , is to be sold under the hammer next month.

A near-new luxury home with panoramic views overlooking the Waikato River and Saint Andrews golf course is back on the market with the owner drastically lowering his price expectation in order to get it sold.

He says the initial asking price was “potentially unachievable” and the vendor is aware the market conditions have changed.

“He’s more motivated to meet the market this time given the fact that he has a business opportunity.

“He (the vendor) doesn’t want to put out a figure that limits a potential buyer looking at it because he wants to sell and needs to sell, but he has taken note of where the market is.”





The house was completed two years ago and has a 2021 RV of $3.35m. Photo / Supplied





The kitchen is modern and boasts a high-quality finish. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, the owner enlisted two agencies to sell the property after he decided to move to the beach, but he has relisted his home solely with Harcourts this time after his motivation became more urgent when a new business opportunity came up.



The listing reiterates his desire to sell: “Needs to be SOLD - can't be much clearer than that!”

Shackleton says the impressive home will be much cheaper than building the same property in today’s market, especially with the uncertain building costs and delays.

The 540sqm home sits on a freehold 1246.5sqm site and, Shackleton says, has to be seen to be believed as there isn’t anything like it for sale in Hamilton at the moment.

“It is unusual to have a two-year-old substantial quality design and build home with the latest home automation, underfloor heating and there’s an extensive chattels list that goes with it.”

Some of the impressive chattels include both wine and beer fridges, glass washer, ice maker in a bar area that wouldn’t be out of place in Auckland’s Britomart, as well as three ovens, a warming drawer, a coffee machine, two dishwashers and a chilled drawer in the kitchen.

“It’s an entertainer’s dream right here ready to go. You can move in and pour a gin. I can hand you the keys on auction day and you don’t have to worry about future building costs.”





The property has impressive views of Hamilton - to the north is the golf course, the river and beyond that is Days Park. Photo / Supplied

While built for a golfing enthusiastic, it would also make a great family home or would even suit a couple who want a lock-up-and-leave but have extended family.

“Once you are actually there you would be hard pressed to find a better outlook in Hamilton. You are looking north with panoramic views of the third tee and the river and across to Days Park – you can’t do better than that.”

Upstairs comprises a master suite retreat with walk-in dressing room, ensuite, an office, a kitchenette, gym space and a living area that opens to 40sqm of decking.

While downstairs houses a Robin Caldwell designed kitchen with a 4.4-metre polished Brazilian granite island bench, an open-plan living/dining, three bedrooms including one with an ensuite, a family bathroom, laundry and four-car garaging.

As well as two large decks to relax on and an outdoor kitchen, there’s also an artificial putting green to allow the keen golfer in the household to practice their swings before heading to the nearby golf course.

The record for the most expensive house sale in Hamilton is held by a Liverpool Street home owned by former Hamilton mayor Andrew King who sold it to developers last year for $5.5m, while a luxury home on Lake Crescent holds second place at $4.605m.

Shackleton says a lot of Hamilton’s expensive homes are bought by locals and thinks this one might be too.



“Everyone thinks it is going to be an out-of-town buyer, but we already have those buyers living in Hamilton they just haven’t had the opportunity to buy these houses because they are tightly held.”



