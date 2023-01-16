The property was listed with a $4.88m price tag after passing in at auction for $3.25m in mid-December. It has an RV of $3.35m.

The actual sale price is not publicly available yet.

Harcourts confirmed the sale of the new-near four-bedroom, three-bathroom architecturally-designed home overlooking the river and the golf course on Braid Rd in Sant Andrews on social media this week.

A luxury Hamilton home originally priced well above the record-breaking price for the city has sold after the owner sent a bold signal that he was liquidating his assets.

The high-quality home had initially been listed earlier in the year by two agencies for $6.49m, but in November was re-listed with just Harcourts as the sole agency.

Harcourts listing agent Grant Shackleton earlier told OneRoof that the vendor had new motivation to sell and was ready to meet the market.

After the property passed in at auction, he said the new price almost $2m less than the original asking price reflected the current market.

“Last time it listed it was a very optimistic number, probably based on lifestyle properties.”



The agency received a lot of interest in the property mainly from Hamilton buyers.

The home has been described as having some of the best views in Hamilton with panoramic views of the third tee, the river and across to Days Park.

The 540sqm home on a 1200 sqm site is built to a quality not seen in Hamilton before, Shackleton said, and would be hard to replicate in today’s prices. It includes the latest home automation, wine and beer fridges, a luxurious kitchen with a 4.4m Brazilian granite bench, an office, gym and kitchenette in the principal suite.

An artificial turf putting green allows the golfer to practice before heading to the picturesque St Andrews course.

The record for the most expensive house sale in Hamilton is held by a Liverpool Street home owned by former Hamilton mayor Andrew King who sold it to developers in 2021 for $5.5m, while a luxury home on Lake Crescent holds second place at $4.605m.



